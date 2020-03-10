Celestyal Launches “Peace of Mind Policy” for New and Current Bookings
In response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Celestyal Cruises has launched a “Peace of Mind Policy” to include current bookings for travel through June 30, 2020.
Customers can change their plans up to seven days before the sailing date without incurring cancellation fees. They will receive a 100 percent future cruise credit that can then be used for a 2020 or 2021 cruise.
New bookings made by April 30, 2020, for travel during 2020-21 can also be changed up to seven days prior to the sailing date without incurring any penalty or cancellation fees. Guests sailing on the March 14, 2020, seven-night “Three Continents Cruise” and March 16, 2020, four-night “Iconic Aegean” sailing may also take advantage of the “Peace of Mind Policy” despite being within seven days of departure.
Celestyal also extended its “Big Cruise Sale” until April 30, 2020. Sale fares start at $1,259 per person on the all-inclusive, seven-night “Eclectic Aegean” itinerary and can now be secured for the reduced deposit of $50 per stateroom.
Guests that don’t change their original bookings through June 30, 2020, will get an onboard spending credit of up to 100 Euros for seven-night cruises. Celestyal also is offering 15 percent discounts on onboard purchases (excluding casino and retail purchases).
“At Celestyal Cruises, we understand that these uncertain times can be unsettling, but we are optimistic about the future and we want to allow our guests to be reassured and feel comfortable in carrying on with their existing vacation plans or making future travel plans, while also recognizing that some guests may need to change their plans too,” said Leslie Peden, chief commercial officer. “We believe that our ‘Peace of Mind Policy’ along with extending the booking period for our ‘Big Cruise Sale,’ lower deposits and onboard spending credits and discounts will put our guests minds at ease and provide them with the flexibility they need in order to plan going forward.”
Celestyal Cruises continues to closely monitor the COVID-19 situation. The company is in close contact with health professionals and regulators around the world, including local authorities, the World Health Organization (WHO), Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA).
