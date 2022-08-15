CLIA Announces Dates, Activities for Cruise Week
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) Rich Thomaselli August 15, 2022
The Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) has set the dates and activities for its annual celebration of the industry.
Cruise Week will take place this year from September 16-25. The yearly event will see a host of trade-friendly cruise initiatives and updates made available for travel advisors.
“We’re very excited this year’s Cruise Week is on the horizon and are eagerly counting down to the raft of trade initiatives we’ll be putting in place. We’re encouraging all agents to stay tuned via social media and our other communications platform,” Andy Harmer, CLIA managing director for UK & Ireland, said in a statement. “There is so much positivity and enthusiasm in the industry, and Cruise Week is timed perfectly to help generate even more customer interest, engagement and inquiries.”
The organization that serves as the main trade group for the cruising industry said it will give advisors a keen focus on cruise during the week, so they can benefit from the wider public relations activity being undertaken.
The theme of "Get Onboard" will also extend to holidaymakers, with the week showcasing the many reasons people choose to take a cruise holiday.
CLIA will share sales tips from cruise line executives to support travel agents looking to increase their sales in addition to hosting a number of special Cruise Week webinars. There will also be exclusive cruise line deals and incentives for the trade, to be published in the membership area of the CLIA website.
Further details on all activities will be announced shortly.
Visit Cruising.org for more information or join the conversation using the hashtags #CLIACruiseWeek and #LoveCruise.
