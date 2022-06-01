Confidence in Cruise Industry on the Rise
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Donald Wood June 01, 2022
A new survey found that the cruise industry is making a comeback, due in part to rising confidence amongst travelers.
According to the Global Rescue Traveler Sentiment and Safety Survey, 19 percent of respondents said they feel safer or much safer about taking a cruise in 2022 compared to last year.
Despite 30 percent of respondents experiencing some travel hesitancy, 70 percent are not experiencing any re-entry to travel anxiety on cruise ships or in general, even after two years of pandemic-related travel restrictions.
Global Rescue CEO Dan Richards said the positive sentiment toward the cruise industry was “driven by the combination of the majority of foreign borders opening to international travelers, revenge travel, and elevated comfort levels travelers have for taking trips.”
The survey also found that 84 percent of travelers are less or much less concerned about travel in the current landscape compared to the beginning of the pandemic. Another 35 percent said testing positive for COVID-19, having symptoms and being stranded away from home are their biggest fears about international travel.
Richards also revealed another concern for 15 percent of travelers was producing a negative COVID-19 test to meet U.S. re-entry requirements, which was listed as their primary source of anxiety.
As travelers continue to gain confidence again, the United States Justice Department has filed a federal appeal to overturn a district court judge’s decision earlier this year that deemed the mask mandate on all forms of public transportation unlawful.
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
A Modern Luxury Resort in Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
ALG Helps Travel Advisors Leverage the Power of Their Experience
For more information on United States
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS