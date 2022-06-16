Costa Cruises Christens Costa Toscana in Barcelona
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Costa Cruises Codie Liermann June 16, 2022
BARCELONA, Spain – Costa Cruises’ Costa Toscana was officially christened in Barcelona, Spain on June 16, 2022. The 165,00-ton ship holds approximately 6,500 guests and is powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG), the most advanced technology currently available in the maritime sector to reduce emissions.
The cruise line first celebrated the float-out in Finland in January 2021, and Costa Toscana departed on its inaugural voyage in March 2022 from Savona, Italy with the theme of “The Art of Living the Sea.”
“Costa Toscana is truly a masterpiece that defines the lifestyle of Costa,” said Mario Zanetti, President of Costa Cruises, adding that the product is enriching for guests, the innovation of food onboard is extraordinary and the itineraries tell a story of the people and traditions of the destinations visited.
The ship is referred to as a traveling “smart city,” as it features innovative technology in addition to being powered by LNG. With an intelligent energy efficiency system, energy consumption is minimized throughout the ship, and recycling is also carried out on board.
The ship’s name, as well as the furnishings, lighting, fabric and other designs, is a tribute to Tuscany. Designer Adam D. Tihany’s hope during this creative project was to bring the Italian region to life in one location at sea.
“I am of course very proud to see such a beautiful ship fully and truly Italian,” said Riccardo Guariglia, Ambassador of Italy to Spain. He went on to say that the ship promotes the best of Italy through technology, design, gastronomy and music.
Also in attendance at the christening ceremony were the ship’s Godmother, Chanel, and Captain Pietro Sinisi; co-hosts Carlos Sobera and Flora Gonzalez; and Arnold W. Donald, CEO of Carnival Corporation & plc, among many others.
This summer, Costa Toscana’s itineraries include stops in Savona, Rome (Civitavecchia) and Naples, Italy; Ibiza and Valencia, Spain; and Marseille, France. Come fall, Palma de Mallorca, Spain, will replace Ibiza on the itinerary.
