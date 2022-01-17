Costa Cruises Launches New "Cruise & Golf" Offer
Costa Cruises has recently been named the official cruise line of the 2023 Ryder Cup, which will be held in Italy for the first time, and it’s also unveiled a new offer designed for golf enthusiasts ahead of the world’s largest golf event, its “Cruise & Gold” offer.
Golf enthusiasts can book a “Cruise & Golf” offer aboard a one-week Western Mediterranean itinerary on the new Costa Smeralda ship to enjoy playing at some of Italy, Spain and France’s best golf clubs while they enjoy their cruise. Guests who book the offer can enjoy access to three or four of the best golf courses in the regions the itinerary visits.
Some of the noteworthy European golf clubs include Marco Simone, the official home of the 2023 Ryder Cup, as well as Olgiata Gold, Acquasanta Golf, Golf Club Garlenda, Real Club de Golf El Prat and PGA de Catalunya in Spain, Golf d’Aix Marseille and Gold d’aix-en-Provence in France and more.
Private transfers to and from golf clubs, priority embarkation and disembarkation, customized transport and storage of golf equipment and a special welcome kit are also included in the package offer, among other benefits.
Travelers will be able to begin booking this offer on February 1, 2022 for travel beginning May, 2022.
"Our holidays are aimed at providing unique and enriching experiences, and the combination with golf fits perfectly with this philosophy. To achieve our goal of becoming the reference company in the world of golf, we have come up with a special initiative, never seen before. Our partnership with the Ryder Cup 2023, one of the most popular sporting events in the world, will allow us to reach all golf enthusiasts, while with our new "Cruise & Golf" formula we will offer them and their families a holiday that combines the best of golf with the best of cruising,” said Roberto Alberti, SVP & Chief Commercial Officer of Costa Cruises.
“Cruise & Golf will also help to promote the golf clubs of the countries visited and, more generally, represents an opportunity to foster local tourism, considering that 6 out of 10 passengers declare they want to return to the places visited during the cruise,” continued Alberti.
