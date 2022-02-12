Cruise Bookings Picking up Steam
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Rich Thomaselli February 12, 2022
As positive cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 begin to decrease worldwide, the number of bookings for cruises is increasing.
Cruise Planners, backed by American Express and the nation’s largest home-based travel agent franchise network, said Friday that consumer acceptance of living with the virus has led to consecutive weeks of increased cruise sale purchases.
In fact, bookings for the second half of 2022 have been 37 percent higher than in 2019, the last full year without the pandemic that travel companies use as a point of comparison.
“People are ready to travel, and they don’t want to wait,” said Michelle Fee, CEO and Founder of Cruise Planners. “The protocols are in place and the cruising industry has been exemplary in the way they have handled the ongoing pandemic, and I think our clients have peace of mind knowing that cruise lines are upholding the highest standards of safety to handle any situation that may arise.”
Cruise lines no longer operate under a conditional sail order from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but instead have entered into an optional guidance program with the CDC.
The Coral Springs, Fla.-based Cruise Planners reported that European and Alaska cruise bookings are up 24 percent in the last two weeks. Luxury bookings are also up.
In fact, Roswell, Ga.-based agent Michael Consoli, Cruise Planners’ top producer, said his bookings are up over the past year compared to 2019.
“When people ask me what the secret sauce is, it’s this: We put a big emphasis on fitting the right product to the guest,” he said, according to Cruise Planners. “We’re not just selling to sell. It takes a lot of organization and attention to detail to make sure we don’t drop the ball.”
Both Consoli and Fee have taken several cruises since the pandemic began.
“Since the restart of cruising last year, over 6 million passengers have safely sailed and enjoyed great vacations,” Fee said. “We’re learning to navigate this new normal and, from the numbers, I’m confident demand will outpace supply, so you want to make sure clients are thinking about booking now.
