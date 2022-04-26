Cruise Industry Sailing Toward a Better Future
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) Theresa Norton April 26, 2022
The Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) shared new findings that it says demonstrates the industry’s resilience.
The data was released by CLIA President and CEO Kelly Craighead at Seatrade Cruise Global, the cruise industry’s largest annual gathering, now taking place in Miami.
“As the industry resumes operations, passenger volume is expected to recover and surpass 2019 levels by the end of 2023, with passenger volumes projected to recover 12% above pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2026,” Craighead said. “Cruising is accessible, responsible, and experiential – making it the best way to see the world for people of all ages and interests. With the support of an incredibly resilient community, the future of the cruise industry is bright.”
Highlights of the consumer research:
– Intent to cruise is rebounding, with 63 percent of cruisers or potential cruisers indicating they are “very likely” or “likely” to cruise in the next two years.
– Sixty-nine percent of respondents that have never cruised said they are open to taking a cruise, exceeding pre-pandemic levels.
– Millennial cruisers are the most enthusiastic about taking another cruise, with 87 percent indicating they will take a cruise in the next few years, followed by Gen X at 85 percent.
CLIA also announced a commitment by ocean-going members to pursue net-zero carbon cruising by 2050. Further to that, by 2035 all ships calling at ports where shoreside electricity (SSE) is available will be equipped to use SSE, allowing engines to be switched off and effectively eliminating carbon emissions while berthed at port. Where shoreside electricity is not available, the ships will use available alternative low-carbon technologies required by ports.
CLIA also shared that it will join the Global Maritime Forum Call to Action for Shipping Decarbonization to make zero-emission vessels and fuels the default choice by 2030.
“The cruise industry has an extraordinary ability to innovate, and we want to channel our collective expertise and commitment to help find solutions as an active partner in the effort to decarbonize shipping,” said CLIA Chairman Pierfrancesco Vago. “We continue to set ambitious carbon-reduction goals as an industry, and cruise lines are showing the way by partnering with fuel suppliers, shipyards, technology manufacturers and academic institutions to develop new lower-carbon fuel sources. We are investing in our future.”
