Last updated: 11:47 AM ET, Tue December 15 2020

Cruise Line Installs Contactless Temperature Systems

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Theresa Norton December 15, 2020

AIDAblu cruise ship
PHOTO: AIDAblu cruise ship. (photo via typhoonski/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

AIDA Cruises, Carnival Corp.’s German brand, is implementing a contactless body temperature system onboard its ships.

The Dermalog camera system measures body temperature in real-time, using state-of-the-art sensor technology to help detect COVID-19 cases or other illnesses by people walking by.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Cruise Trends
BOLT, billed as the first roller-coaster on a cruise ship

Santa Takes a Pre-Christmas Spin on Carnival’s New...

AmaWaterways Social Distancing

gallery icon 11 Ways the Cruise Industry Will Change in 2021

Star Breeze

Windstar Pushes Back Return to Sailing, Launches 2020 Holiday...

A line of docked cruise ships

Congress to Mandate Doctor on Board All Cruise Ships

If an increased temperature is detected, the system displays a warning message. Three AIDA cruise ships are already equipped with the thermal cameras.

“The temperature detection system of Dermalog is supporting us to implement our high health and hygiene standards to ensure that our guests’ and crews’ health is protected,” said Christian Witzke, manager-IT fleet operation of AIDA Cruises.

Apart from AIDA cruise ships, Dermalog's temperature check has already been rolled out in more than 60 countries.

The system provides secure access to hospitals, retail stores, offices, manufacturing halls, sports grounds, events, hotels, banks and government buildings.

For more information on Germany

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Theresa Norton

Theresa Norton
MSC Grandiosa

MSC Cruises Confirms Winter 2021-2022 Itineraries

MSC Cruises

Santa Takes a Pre-Christmas Spin on Carnival’s New Roller Coaster

gallery icon 11 Ways the Cruise Industry Will Change in 2021

Royal Caribbean CEO Shares Latest Details About Sailing Restart

Atlas Delivers Premier Luxe-Adventure Expeditions Brochure

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS