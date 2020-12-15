Cruise Line Installs Contactless Temperature Systems
December 15, 2020
AIDA Cruises, Carnival Corp.’s German brand, is implementing a contactless body temperature system onboard its ships.
The Dermalog camera system measures body temperature in real-time, using state-of-the-art sensor technology to help detect COVID-19 cases or other illnesses by people walking by.
If an increased temperature is detected, the system displays a warning message. Three AIDA cruise ships are already equipped with the thermal cameras.
“The temperature detection system of Dermalog is supporting us to implement our high health and hygiene standards to ensure that our guests’ and crews’ health is protected,” said Christian Witzke, manager-IT fleet operation of AIDA Cruises.
Apart from AIDA cruise ships, Dermalog's temperature check has already been rolled out in more than 60 countries.
The system provides secure access to hospitals, retail stores, offices, manufacturing halls, sports grounds, events, hotels, banks and government buildings.
