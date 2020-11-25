Carnival Corp.’s German Brand AIDA to Resume Cruising in December
As cruise operations ebb and flow around the world, Carnival Corp.’s German brand AIDA Cruises plans to restart sailing in the Canary Islands in December.
The AIDAperla will start sailing seven-day voyages from Gran Canaria on Dec. 5, while the AIDAmar will begin its winter season with the Christmas voyage on Dec. 20. The weekly voyages depart on Saturday and Sunday from Gran Canaria.
The Spanish government adopted clear regulations for safe travel in the Canaries in November. AIDA's health and safety protocols, which have been audited by SGS Institute Fresenius and confirmed by the classification society DNV-GL, among others, include measures such as a free COVID-19 test before the voyage, secure arrival and departure, medical care, distance regulations, increased disinfection measures on board and guided shore excursions.
Meanwhile, due to shifting travel restrictions and rising cases in other areas, AIDA canceled all cruises on AIDAstella and AIDAprima scheduled between Dec. 1 and Jan. 26, 2021. This is due to changing situations in the United Arab Emirates, Spain (except for the Canaries) and France.
While checking in, guests will provide information about their state of health. A COVID-19 PCR test with a negative test result, which must not be older than three days, is required for the embarkation. Guests also can get the test done free of charge at the German AIDA partner Helios clinics.
Before the check-in, all guests' temperature is being measured contactless using a thermal scanner. The company provides detailed health and safety information here.
