Last updated: 11:13 AM ET, Wed November 25 2020

Carnival Corp.’s German Brand AIDA to Resume Cruising in December

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Theresa Norton November 25, 2020

AIDA Cruises AIDAmar cruise ship
PHOTO: AIDA Cruises' AIDAmar cruise ship. (photo via Björn Forenius/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

As cruise operations ebb and flow around the world, Carnival Corp.’s German brand AIDA Cruises plans to restart sailing in the Canary Islands in December.

The AIDAperla will start sailing seven-day voyages from Gran Canaria on Dec. 5, while the AIDAmar will begin its winter season with the Christmas voyage on Dec. 20. The weekly voyages depart on Saturday and Sunday from Gran Canaria.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Reopening Plans
Reopening from COVID-19
AMResorts

Apple Leisure Group Vacations Eliminates Change and...

Dr. Raquel C. Bono

Viking Hires Retired Vice Admiral as Chief Health Officer

Views of the Gulf of Thailand from the Renaissance Pattaya Resort & Spa

Thailand Announces New Tourist Visa for US Travelers

MSC Grandiosa

MSC Cruises to Restart Sailings in Japan

The Spanish government adopted clear regulations for safe travel in the Canaries in November. AIDA's health and safety protocols, which have been audited by SGS Institute Fresenius and confirmed by the classification society DNV-GL, among others, include measures such as a free COVID-19 test before the voyage, secure arrival and departure, medical care, distance regulations, increased disinfection measures on board and guided shore excursions.

Meanwhile, due to shifting travel restrictions and rising cases in other areas, AIDA canceled all cruises on AIDAstella and AIDAprima scheduled between Dec. 1 and Jan. 26, 2021. This is due to changing situations in the United Arab Emirates, Spain (except for the Canaries) and France.

While checking in, guests will provide information about their state of health. A COVID-19 PCR test with a negative test result, which must not be older than three days, is required for the embarkation. Guests also can get the test done free of charge at the German AIDA partner Helios clinics.

Before the check-in, all guests' temperature is being measured contactless using a thermal scanner. The company provides detailed health and safety information here.

For more information on Canary Islands, United Arab Emirates, Spain

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Theresa Norton

Theresa Norton
Ponant

PONANT Announces 2021 Itinerary for Total Solar Eclipse

Ponant

MSC Cruises to Restart Sailings in Japan

American Cruise Lines Showcases New Interior Design

P&O Extends Cruise Pause Into April 2021

Norwegian Cruise Line Launches New Global Ad Campaign

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS