Last updated: 02:23 PM ET, Mon December 06 2021

Cruise Lines Are Being Compensated for Large Ship Ban in Venice

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Janeen Christoff December 06, 2021

A cruise ship sailing the Giudecca Canal in Venice
A cruise ship sailing the Giudecca Canal in Venice. (photo via Mark Edward Smith/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

The Italian government is planning to compensate cruise lines that are affected by the large ship ban in the Venice lagoon.

Trending Now
Cruise Trends
American Queen Voyages, Ocean Navigator, cruise ship

American Queen Voyages Announces Two Ship Name Changes

Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises Unveils 2023 Voyages to Bermuda, Canada,...

Alaska

Royal Caribbean Announces Four Ships Scheduled to Sail Alaska...

Carnival Horizon

Carnival Takes the Horizon Out of the Water Until Year’s...

ADVERTISING

According to a report in the Local, 57.5 million euros have been allocated to cruise companies affected by the ban, which prohibits the largest vessels from sailing in the lagoon and passing through St Mark’s Basin, St Mark’s Canal or the Giudecca Canal.

Cargo ships and the terminal operator are also receiving compensation of 30 million euros and 27.5 million euros, respectively.

The ban was put into place in August after years of warnings from UNESCO that the ships were causing irreparable damage to the city of Venice.

Critics of the ban point out the new area for large ships, the industrial port at Marghera, is still technically located within the Venice lagoon despite the port being on the mainland. Infrastructure at Marghera is still being built, and smaller cruise ships are allowed to pass by St. Mark's and the Giudecca canals.

For more information on Italy

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Janeen Christoff

Janeen Christoff
American Queen Voyages, Ocean Navigator, cruise ship

American Queen Voyages Announces Two Ship Name Changes

American Queen Voyages

Royal Caribbean Announces Four Ships Scheduled to Sail Alaska in Summer 2023

Celebrity Cruises Unveils 2023 Voyages to Bermuda, Canada, Martha’s Vineyard

Hurtigruten Launches More West African and South American Itineraries for 2023/24

Carnival Takes the Horizon Out of the Water Until Year’s-End

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS