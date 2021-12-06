Cruise Lines Are Being Compensated for Large Ship Ban in Venice
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Janeen Christoff December 06, 2021
The Italian government is planning to compensate cruise lines that are affected by the large ship ban in the Venice lagoon.
According to a report in the Local, 57.5 million euros have been allocated to cruise companies affected by the ban, which prohibits the largest vessels from sailing in the lagoon and passing through St Mark’s Basin, St Mark’s Canal or the Giudecca Canal.
Cargo ships and the terminal operator are also receiving compensation of 30 million euros and 27.5 million euros, respectively.
The ban was put into place in August after years of warnings from UNESCO that the ships were causing irreparable damage to the city of Venice.
Critics of the ban point out the new area for large ships, the industrial port at Marghera, is still technically located within the Venice lagoon despite the port being on the mainland. Infrastructure at Marghera is still being built, and smaller cruise ships are allowed to pass by St. Mark's and the Giudecca canals.
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
-
Worry-Free Beach Vacations in CancunPromoted by Oasis Hotels & Resorts
-
For more information on Italy
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS