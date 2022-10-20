Cruise Planners Chief Sales Officer Named Godmother of New Atlas Ocean Voyages Ship
Cruise Planners announced that Chief Sales Officer Theresa Scalzitti has been named the official godmother of Atlas Ocean Voyages' newest yacht-style expedition ship, World Traveller.
Scalzitti will take part in a Dual Naming Ceremony and christening on November 20 at the Garibaldi Glacier, alongside adventurer Karen Ludgren, who was named the godmother of sister-ship World Navigator.
Scalzitti is the third executive at Cruise Planners to be named a godmother of a cruise ship, as CEO Michelle Fee christened the AmaSerena as godmother in 2015 and the company's late COO, Vicky Garcia, was named the godmother of the Viking Magni in 2014.
“I am incredibly honored to represent Cruise Planners as the godmother of the World Traveller,” Scalzitti said. “Atlas Ocean Voyages draws in a community of explorers with authentic, once-in-a-lifetime experiences and it is an honor to be a part of a brand that puts exploration and breaking barriers at the forefront.”
The 94-stateroom World Navigator and World Traveller ships are Polar Category C- and Ice Class 1B-certified and offer five-star comfort, from an all-inclusive onboard experience and accommodations to in-depth excursions and customized private tours.
Scalzitti is a nearly 30-year travel industry veteran and has led the sales, marketing and business development teams at Cruise Planners since 2016.
“I couldn't think of a more deserving and fitting godmother for the World Traveller than Theresa,” Fee said. “She leads by example and is a beloved member of the Cruise Planners family as well as a highly respected leader in the industry and I'd like to say, welcome to the club.”
