Cruise Ship Crew Member Jumps Into Sea to Save Passenger
An MSC Cruises crew member is a hero after jumping into the sea to save a passenger.
According to a report in the New York Post, a woman from Ireland fell overboard while sailing on the MSC Seaview while it was in port in the Italian city of Genoa and a crew member dove in after her to rescue her.
The woman was taken to a hospital for evaluation and the crew member, an experienced sailor, was not injured.
MSC Cruises praised the crew member in a statement.
“MSC Cruises wishes to commend the crew member and shipboard teams that were involved in the salvage action and who acted in the quickest and most effective way, securing the safety of the concerned passenger,” the statement read.
The cruise line also thanked local law enforcement and the coast guard.
