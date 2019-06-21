Last updated: 04:02 PM ET, Fri June 21 2019

Cruise Ship Crew Member Jumps Into Sea to Save Passenger

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship MSC Cruises Janeen Christoff June 21, 2019

MSC Seaview, shown during sea trials.
PHOTO: The MSC Seaview (photo courtesy of Filippo Vinardi of Fincantieri via MSC Cruises)

An MSC Cruises crew member is a hero after jumping into the sea to save a passenger.

According to a report in the New York Post, a woman from Ireland fell overboard while sailing on the MSC Seaview while it was in port in the Italian city of Genoa and a crew member dove in after her to rescue her.

You May Also Like

Ocean Cay Marine Reserve, MSC Cruises MSC Reveals More Details About Ocean Cay Cruise Line & Cruise Ship

MSC Grandiosa MSC Grandiosa to Introduce New Smart Features to... Cruise Line & Cruise Ship

Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve has more than 2 miles of sandy beach shore gallery icon Private Islands You Can Visit on a Cruise Ship

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands Cayman Islands Signs Fourth Cruise Line Port Partner Destination & Tourism

Jacques Van Staden, MSC Cruises Jacques Van Staden to Serve as Vice President, Food &... People

The woman was taken to a hospital for evaluation and the crew member, an experienced sailor, was not injured.

MSC Cruises praised the crew member in a statement.

“MSC Cruises wishes to commend the crew member and shipboard teams that were involved in the salvage action and who acted in the quickest and most effective way, securing the safety of the concerned passenger,” the statement read.

The cruise line also thanked local law enforcement and the coast guard.

For more information on MSC Cruises

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Janeen Christoff

Janeen Christoff
Tamarindo Beach in Early morning sunshine (photo via dgutmann / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Explore Guanacaste, Costa Rica, With Lindblad Expeditions

Experience Adventure in Paradise With Paul Gauguin Cruises

Norwegian Donates Ship for Miami-Dade Boys & Girls Club Annual Event

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line Announces Exclusive Panama Canal Sailing

Oceania Cruises Reveals New Sirena Exotic Collection

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS