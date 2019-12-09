Cruise Ship Loses Power, Goes Adrift Near Canary Islands
A P&O Cruises ship sailing near the Canary Islands issued a mayday Saturday after it suffered engine failure.
According to the International Business Times, the P&O Ventura had just departed from Santa Cruz de Tenerife in the Canary Islands as part of a 12-day voyage when the cruise ship encountered engine issues that resulted in a loss of propulsion.
The captain of the vessel issued a mayday and called for two tug boats to help the ship stop drifting toward the northeast of Tenerife island. A P&O Cruises spokesperson said the guests onboard the Ventura were never in any danger and updated throughout the ordeal.
The ship reportedly was sailing from Santa Cruz de Tenerife to Arrecife when condensation collecting on the electrical components of the engine caused the propulsion system to shut down, leaving only the bow thrusters available.
After being towed by tug boats back to the port in Santa Cruz, P&O Cruises announced the ship’s call in Arrecife Sunday was canceled. After undergoing repairs, the Ventura was set to sail to Lisbon on December 10 and back to her homeport in Southampton on December 13.
The P&O Ventura boasts a guest capacity of over 3,100 at double occupancy and had undergone a dry dock overhaul in 2018.
Last week, Cruise & Maritime Voyages’ Vasco da Gama ship was sailing near Adelaide in Australia when the crew called for a controlled precautionary blackout after an alarm light came on in the vessel’s engine control room.
