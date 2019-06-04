Cruise360 Returns to Vancouver in 2020
The popular Cruise360 Conference will return to Vancouver in 2020. The Cruise Lines International Association announced that the event will be held in the beautiful Canadian city on May 12-18, 2020.
Earlybird registration is already available and runs through July 1, 2019. The exclusive early bird rate of $199 for CLIA members. The member price will then jump to $249. Registration for non-members is $369.
“We’re thrilled to return to our western home port of Vancouver, providing an opportunity for our attendees to experience some of the fantastic ships sailing to Alaska, while enjoying CLIA’s industry-leading professional development,” said Stephani E. D. McDow, ECC-s, TAE, Senior Director, Professional Development & Membership at CLIA. “With new and updated CLIA Seminars added each year, our professional development lineup features something for every stage of your career.”
The annual event is known as one of the industry’s best and brings together travel professionals, cruise line representatives, ports & destinations, industry suppliers and CLIA preferred partners.
This year’s Cruise360 Conference was held April 2-8 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The event welcomed a dynamic list of keynote speakers, including Adam Goldstein, Vice Chairman of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. and CLIA Global Chair; Gianni Onorato, CEO of MSC Cruises; and Ryan Serhant, Licensed Associate Real Estate Broker and Star of Bravo’s “Million Dollar Listing New York.”
The event also featured panel discussions with top executives, ship inspections, seminars, networking and more.
