Cruising Has Finally Returned to Canada
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Holland America Line Rich Thomaselli April 09, 2022
After a two-year absence, the province of British Columbia, Canada, was set today to welcome its first cruise ship in more than two years.
Holland America’s Koningsdam was set to arrive in Victoria on Saturday, April 9 and then sail to Vancouver on Sunday, April 10.
“We’ve worked a long time to make this day happen, and we are delighted to be back,” Kelly Craighead, President and CEO of Cruise Lines International Association, said in a statement. “I want to acknowledge the support of British Columbia’s Premier John Horgan and provincial Transportation, Tourism and Health officials, as well as the Minister of Transport, Hon. Omar Alghabra and his officials, the Public Health Agency of Canada and the Canadian Border Services Agency. They’ve all worked tirelessly with cruise lines, ports, and community partners to facilitate a responsible return of cruise tourism to Canada. We can now get on with rebuilding the 17,000 jobs in British Columbia and $2.7 billion in economic activity that cruise generate prior to 2020.”
Canada was one of the first countries to disassociate itself from cruising when the pandemic hit in March of 2020. The entire industry has since taken extensive measures to upgrade its health and safety measures.
That includes proof of a negative COVID-19 test prior to boarding; regular testing of crew; an environment where every eligible person is vaccinated; ongoing sanitation of all public spaces and guest/crew rooms; mask-wearing, social distancing, enhanced air ventilation, and other measures that public health experts around the world have endorsed.
As a result, CLIA cruise lines members are sailing today with some of the highest levels of COVID-19 mitigation, with effective health protocols that are unmatched by virtually any other commercial setting.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a staunch critic of the cruise industry, finally relaxed its warnings on cruise travel late last month.
"British Columba celebrates the return of cruise ships and their passengers, as we work toward rebuilding our tourism economy and the significant contributions the cruise industry made to our province prior to the pandemic,” said Hon. Rob Fleming, B.C.s Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “We know that cruise ship passengers enjoy everything our communities have to offer, helping support thousands of jobs in the maritime, tourism, hospitality, and agricultural sectors across the province."
"The cruise industry is an important sector within Canada's tourism economy,” says Beth Potter, CEO, Tourism Industry Association of Canada (TIAC). “Prior to 2020, it contributed more than $4 billion to the Canadian economy annually and supported 30,000 jobs.”
