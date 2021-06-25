Last updated: 02:18 PM ET, Fri June 25 2021

Crystal Cruises Names Godmother of Crystal Endeavor

Claudette Covey June 25, 2021

Manuela Schwesig, prime minister of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania
Manuela Schwesig, prime minister of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. (photo via Crystal Cruises)

Manuela Schwesig, prime minister of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, will serve as godmother of the luxury yacht Crystal Endeavor in a naming ceremony scheduled to take place at the MV Werften shipyard in Stralsund, Germany, on June 25, Crystal Cruises said.

Schwesig is the first woman to serve as prime minister of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, where Crystal Endeavor was constructed.

The naming ceremony is scheduled to be livestreamed on the Crystal Cruises Facebook page beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

“We are pleased to announce Prime Minister Manuela Schwesig as Godmother for Crystal Endeavor, our unparalleled and bold new expedition yacht, proudly ‘Made in Germany’ and precision engineered to launch a new standard in global travel,” said Crystal Cruises President Jack Anderson.

“The construction of this magnificent expedition yacht could not have been accomplished without the commitment and support of the German government and Prime Minister Schwesig, for both MV WERFTEN shipyard and this unique project.”

Schwesig, a human rights champion, was the youngest member in German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s third cabinet.

“Crystal Endeavor is a true beauty and those involved in the construction of this ship have done a wonderful job,” Schwesig said. “Together they have built this unique ship featuring innovative technologies, especially when it comes to environmental protection, with engineering and craftsmanship of the highest order.”

The 20,200 gross-ton yacht will carry 200 guests in all-suite, all-veranda accommodations.

Crystal Endeavor’s Polar Class 6 classification enables it to sail to Arctic and Antarctic regions.

The yacht is set to debut on July 17, 2021, on a series of 10-night Iceland itineraries, operating roundtrip from Reykjavik.

It is the ninth vessel in the Crystal fleet.

Claudette Covey
