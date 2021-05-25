Crystal’s Luxury Expedition Ship Nears Completion
Crystal Expedition Cruises said its new luxury expedition yacht successfully completed its second and final sea trial on May 23, marking a milestone toward its upcoming delivery.
During sea trials, the 200-guest Crystal Endeavor underwent rigorous tests on the ship’s systems, machinery and engines, including safety, navigation and propulsion systems, and noise and vibration measurements. It now is undergoing the final steps of the construction process at MV Werften shipyard in Germany. The company said the ship is scheduled for technical delivery on May 27.
The onboard team, led by Capt. Thomas Larsen, said the ship “is an absolute gem and performed like a dream, far exceeding specifications.” For example, the ship “crash-stopped” from full speed to zero within 660 meters (four ship’s length) compared with the 1,700 meters (10 ship’s length) requirement. Ship maneuverability, such as the turning circle test, far exceeded standards. Noise measured at 10 percent lower than requirements, with vibration measuring even lower at up to 80 percent lower than requirements.
“These sea trials mark another successful milestone in the highly anticipated debut of Crystal Endeavor, bringing the award-winning Crystal Experience to the most remote places on the planet,” said Jack Anderson, president of Crystal. “We applaud the MV Werften team for their partnership and professionalism in overcoming the many challenges of the past year and their engineering expertise and design excellence in working to create and deliver a new standard in luxury expedition cruising.”
Crystal says the 20,200-gross-ton Crystal Endeavor will be “the most spacious, fastest and most powerful expedition ship in the industry,” and will have a Polar Class 6 (PC6) classification so it can sail in the Arctic and Antarctic regions.
“The design and building standard of Crystal Endeavor is outstanding. Contracted for max speed of 19 knots, she has delivered an actual max speed of nearly 20 knots during sea trials, exceeding all performance expectations and standards with little to no vibration even during ‘crash stop’ tests in the suites and public areas,” Larsen said. “This means a comfortable, enjoyable experience for guests even in unpredictable weather conditions. With her responsive, agile maneuverability, safety and technical capabilities, this vessel is akin to driving a finely tuned German-built elite sports car such as a Porsche.”
Crystal Endeavor will sail beginning July 17 with five 10-night voyages circumnavigating Iceland. The Iceland expedition voyages will sail round-trip from Reykjavík, which is a six-hour flight from New York City. The next itinerary will be the 10-night “Journey of Vikings: Iceland & Norway” from Reykjavík to Tromsø departing Sept. 5, 2021.
The Crystal Endeavor will have Umi Uma & Sushi Bar by Master Chef Nobu Matsuhisa; Prego, an Italian restaurant; 24-hour room service; the Vintage Room wine experience; the only casino on an expedition yacht; a glass-covered, two-story solarium, which houses the Seahorse Pool and Jacuzzi; the Crystal Life Salon & Spa with a fitness center; and a wrap-around Promenade Deck. Expedition-specific amenities and spaces include enrichment areas, mud rooms, and a marina with a fleet of zodiacs, kayaks, snorkel gear and more.
