Crystal Cruises Offering Big Savings on Asia Itineraries
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Crystal Cruises Rich Thomaselli November 17, 2019
Want to spend two weeks at sea to visit some of the most exotic ports in the world?
Crystal Cruises has a deal for you.
The cruise line has a series of trips slated next year to visit Asia on its award-winning Crystal Symphony to celebrate its 30th anniversary.
And, if you book by Jan. 8, 2020, enjoy a variety of savings including 2-for-1.
Itineraries include:
—Pagodas And Pearls: Cruise to Manila, the Vietnamese cities of Da Nang, Hue and Hoi An and Hong Kong.
—Stars Of Southeast Asia: Hong Kong, Ho Chi Minh City and Koh Samui in Thailand.
—Southeast Asia Soiree: Hong Kong, Ho Chi Minh City and Singapore.
—Sparkling Cities Of Northeast Asia: Kagoshima in Japan, Tokyo and Shanghai.
Every itinerary is at least 13 nights and is all-inclusive.
