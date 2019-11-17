Last updated: 03:10 PM ET, Sun November 17 2019

Crystal Cruises Offering Big Savings on Asia Itineraries

CELEBRATE CLIA’S CHOOSE CRUISE WITH CRYSTAL CRUISES
PHOTO: Crystal Symphony and Crystal Serenity. (photo courtesy of Crystal Cruises)

Want to spend two weeks at sea to visit some of the most exotic ports in the world?

Crystal Cruises has a deal for you.

The cruise line has a series of trips slated next year to visit Asia on its award-winning Crystal Symphony to celebrate its 30th anniversary.

And, if you book by Jan. 8, 2020, enjoy a variety of savings including 2-for-1.

Itineraries include:

Pagodas And Pearls: Cruise to Manila, the Vietnamese cities of Da Nang, Hue and Hoi An and Hong Kong.

Stars Of Southeast Asia: Hong Kong, Ho Chi Minh City and Koh Samui in Thailand.

Southeast Asia Soiree: Hong Kong, Ho Chi Minh City and Singapore.

Sparkling Cities Of Northeast Asia: Kagoshima in Japan, Tokyo and Shanghai.

Every itinerary is at least 13 nights and is all-inclusive.

Rich Thomaselli
