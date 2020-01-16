Crystal River Cruises Announces 2022 Deployment
The award-winning cruise line Crystal River Cruises wants guests to plan ahead by unveiling its collection of 2022 early. Its four river cruise ships, comprising of Crystal Bach, Crystal Debussy, Crystal Mahler and Crystal Ravel, will be offering itineraries from seven to ten nights through lovely locations like Holland, the Netherlands and Belgium. These itineraries will be available for booking on January 22, 2020.
All of Crystal’s river ships feature amenities such as a private butler (available in all room categories), king-sized beds and flat-screen HD TVs. All open-seating eateries, such as the Waterside Restaurant, Bistro cafés and the Vintage Room, serve delicious, fresh farm-to-table meals. The cruise line will also see that guests are taken care of ashore, providing luxury motor coaches for guests as they explore.
Crystal River Cruises’ 2022 voyages include:
The “Tulips and Windmills” voyage, which takes place in April and May and the “Dutch & Belgian Waterways” voyage, which takes place in July and August, are seven-night voyages that both begin and end with overnight stays in Amsterdam. Stops include in Kinderdijk, Hoorn, Rotterdam and Middleburg, Netherland and Ghent and Antwerp, Belgium.
“Legendary Rhine” is a seven-night voyage from Basel to Amsterdam with stops in Cologne, Rüdesheim; Mannheim, Germany and Strasbourg, France.
“Romantic Rhine” is another seven-night voyage that takes guests from Amsterdam to Basel. This itinerary features overnights in both Koblenz and Amsterdam, with stops in Cologne, Rüdesheim and Mannheim, Germany and Strasbourg, France. This itinerary also will be sailing through Boppard and Lorelei, Germany.
“Revel on the Rhine” is a nine-night holiday voyage. This Amsterdam roundtrip has stops in Cologne, Rüdesheim; Mannheim and Koblenz, Germany and Arnhem, Netherlands.
The new “Treasures of Southeast Europe” voyage lasts seven nights from Giurgiu to Budapest/Budapest to Giurgiu. This voyage features overnights in Budapest; Vidin, Bulgaria (westbound only) and Novi Sad, Serbia (eastbound only), with stops in Mohacs, Hungary; Vukovar, Croatia and Belgrade, Serbia. This May itinerary can be combined for a 14-night voyage between Vilshofen and Giurgiu, while Crystal Bach’s July and August “Dutch & Belgian Waterways” and either “Legendary Rhine” (westbound) or “Romantic Rhine” (eastbound) cruises can create five-country, 14-night voyages between Amsterdam and Basel.
“Danube Dreams & Discoveries” is a seven-night Vienna roundtrip. It features overnights in Vienna and Budapest, with stops in Esztergom, Hungary; Bratislava, Slovakia; Krems, Melk and Linz, Austria. The itinerary also includes sailing through the Wachau Valley.
“Delightful Danube” is a seven-night voyage from Vilshofen to Budapest. With overnights in Vienna and Budapest, this itinerary has stops in Dürnstein, Melk and Linz, Austria; Bratislava, Slovakia and Passau, Germany, and cruises through the Wachau Valley. This May itinerary can be combined for a 14-night voyage between Vilshofen and Giurgiu, while Crystal Bach’s July and August “Dutch & Belgian Waterways” and either “Legendary Rhine” (westbound) or “Romantic Rhine” (eastbound) cruises can create five-country, 14-night voyages between Amsterdam and Basel.
The new “Joyous Danube Celebration” holiday voyage is a nine-night Vienna roundtrip. It features overnights in Vienna and Budapest and has stops in Bratislava, Slovakia; Krems, Melk and Linz, Austria and will sail through the Wachau Valley.
When bookings one of Crystal River Cruises’ 2022 voyages, travelers can benefit from 2-for-1 cruise fares and Crystal’s “Book Now Savings.” Travelers can also take advantage of Crystal’s pre- and post-cruise Extended Land Programs to expand their vacations ashore in Prague or Zurich.
For more information, visit www.crystalcruises.com.
