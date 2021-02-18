Crystal To Require Proof of COVID-19 Vaccinations To Cruise
Crystal will require all guests to prove that they have been fully inoculated with a COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days before their cruise.
Guests must have received both doses of the vaccine if recommended by the manufacturer by that timeline.
“We are encouraged by the progress being made with the COVID-19 vaccines and what this means for our Crystal family and the travel industry as a whole as we eagerly look forward to exploring the world again,” said Jack Anderson, Crystal’s interim president and CEO.
“We know that peace of mind is the greatest luxury, and the vaccine requirement is simply the best way to ensure the safest possible Crystal Experience for all on board. This sentiment is underscored by conversations with our guests and travel partners and a recent Cruise Critic survey of cruisers that revealed that more than 80 percent of respondents would cruise if a vaccine were required.”
The vaccine requirement augments the Crystal Clean+ 4.0 measures, including negative COVID-19 tests for both guests and crew, temperature checks at the terminal before boarding, a mask policy, social-distancing guidelines, enhanced cleaning and disinfection measures, reduced capacity and more.
Crystal has paused operations through May 2021 for its river fleet, into June for its ocean ships, through Aug. 1 for Crystal Esprit and through August for Crystal Endeavor.
The company said most travelers will have enough time to get fully vaccinated before Crystal resumes sailing.
Crystal’s crew, who hail from dozens of countries around the world, will be expected to be vaccinated as well. However, all crew members might not be able to secure a vaccine given their age and/or the availability in their home countries.
“As part of the company’s Crystal Clean+ 4.0 measures, crew members will be tested for COVID-19 prior to leaving their home location to join the ship and must receive a negative result. They also will take a COVID-19 test at embarkation; quarantine for seven days upon arrival; be tested again at the end of that seven-day period and must receive a negative result before beginning their duties,” Anderson said. “When vaccines are widely available, they will be a requirement of employment for crew, which must be completed at least 14 days prior to service.”
Crystal also said guests will be required to complete an online form acknowledging the vaccine requirement before their cruise tickets will be issued. Crystal outlined its protocols on its website and has a frequently-asked-questions (FAQ) section on the COVID-19 vaccine requirement.
