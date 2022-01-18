Cunard Unveils 150 New Voyages for 2023
Cunard has unveiled over 150 new international voyages for its 2023 sailing seasons onboard the Queen Mary, the Queen Elizabeth and the Queen Victoria ships.
The sailings are all expected to sail between April 23 and December 15, 2023. With 120 ports across 35 different countries, the cruise line will also offer 23 late evening departures and 15 overnight stays. Past guests can book beginning February 1, 2022, while bookings open for sale for everybody on February 2, 2022.
The Queen Mary 2, the world’s only ocean liner, will offer 18 different transatlantic crossings, departing from New York City and Southampton, England. It will also sail the Mediterranean from Barcelona and offer ten-night roundtrip sailings in Alaska, one Boston sailing over Independence Day, a 16-night Baltics voyage with an overnight stop in St. Petersburg and one 14-night Canada and New England itinerary with three full days in Quebec.
The Queen Elizabeth will offer an Alaskan itinerary departing from Vancouver on June 8, 2023, visiting Ketchikan and other destinations, as well as the Mediterranean from Barcelona on September 25, 2023, among many others.
Queen Victoria will sail the Canary Islands on a 12-night voyage with Spain and Portugal from Southampton on April 27, 2023, and also along the North Cape from Southampton on June 6, 2023, among other itineraries.
"We're excited to share our 2023 voyage program, with which our guests can rediscover the joy of exploration, visiting long-dreamed of destinations," said Jamie Paiko, Vice President, Sales, Cunard, North America. "Our signature ocean travel experience and White Star Service provide the perfect setting to escape, unwind and feel special."
