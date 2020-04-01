Last updated: 09:51 AM ET, Wed April 01 2020

Diamond Princess Cleared to Sail Following Thorough Cleaning

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Princess Cruises Patrick Clarke April 01, 2020

Diamond Princess cruise ship
PHOTO: Diamond Princess cruise ship. (photo via HIROSHI_H/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

Diamond Princess is out of quarantine and fit to sail once again following a deep cleaning of the entire ship in Japan on the heels of a coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak earlier this year, Princess Cruises confirmed on Monday.

The disinfecting process was monitored and approved by both the Japanese Ministry of Health and the environmental consulting firm CTEH.

The 2,670-guest ship, which has no traces of COVID-19, is currently at a shipyard by Yokohama Harbor to receive a refurbishment that will include new mattresses, linens, toys and other items in addition to planned technical projects.

Last month, Princess Cruises announced that it would be temporarily halting global operations for 60 days due to the global impact of COVID-19. As of now, the cruise line plans to resume cruise operations on May 11.

Diamond Princess is scheduled to sail from Japan this summer.

For more information on Princess Cruises, Asia, Japan

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS