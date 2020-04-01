Diamond Princess Cleared to Sail Following Thorough Cleaning
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Princess Cruises Patrick Clarke April 01, 2020
Diamond Princess is out of quarantine and fit to sail once again following a deep cleaning of the entire ship in Japan on the heels of a coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak earlier this year, Princess Cruises confirmed on Monday.
The disinfecting process was monitored and approved by both the Japanese Ministry of Health and the environmental consulting firm CTEH.
The 2,670-guest ship, which has no traces of COVID-19, is currently at a shipyard by Yokohama Harbor to receive a refurbishment that will include new mattresses, linens, toys and other items in addition to planned technical projects.
(2/2) @MHLWitter certified the ship, lifting its quarantine and confirming her fit to sail with no traces of COVID-19. The ship is now at a shipyard by Yokohama Harbor for a refurbishment -- including replacing all mattresses, linens, toys, etc. -- and planned technical projects.— Princess Cruises (@PrincessCruises) March 30, 2020
Last month, Princess Cruises announced that it would be temporarily halting global operations for 60 days due to the global impact of COVID-19. As of now, the cruise line plans to resume cruise operations on May 11.
Diamond Princess is scheduled to sail from Japan this summer.
