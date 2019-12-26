Discover Polynesian Culture With Paul Gauguin Cruises
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Paul Gauguin Cruises Janeen Christoff December 26, 2019
The South Pacific is home to sunsets that look like watercolor paintings, island fashions that have inspired famous styles and history and legends that have turned into famous tales.
Tahiti and the South Pacific have attracted artists and writers to the islands for centuries, and travelers expecting to frolic on white-sand beaches, marvel at underwater wildlife and relax during long, seaside meals will also want to go beyond the beach and sand, to discover the islands’ rich culture and their inspiration for artists such as Paul Gauguin.
Gauguin was transfixed by the South Seas. The Post-Impressionist’s wanderlust took him to Papeete in 1891 where he painted the world of Tahiti, bringing the beauty of the islands to the European continent in colorful detail.
These days, travelers visiting French Polynesia can visit the Espace Culturel Paul Gauguin on the Hiva Oa where they can view reproductions of the artist’s work. A replica of his home even serves as a community hub for local artists.
Onboard Paul Gauguin Cruises voyages, travels can also experience arts and culture.
Travelers can learn more about the artist on the November 21, 2020, Marquesas, Tuamotus & Society Islands voyage when acclaimed academic, Fulbright scholar, author, teacher, lecturer, art historian and curator Caroline Boyle-Turner will be onboard the Gauguin.
Boyle-Turner will give a series of talks to enrich guests’ appreciation of the artist and his friends.
Historian Dr. Scott Homler will offer insights into the life and work of artist Paul Gauguin on the June 6, 2020, Fiji, Tonga, Cook & Society Islands voyage.
The cruise line will also host Dr. Teri Sowell who specializes in Pacific Island cultural arts. Sowell will tell tales of past and present traditions onboard the Gauguin during the July 18, 2020, Cook Islands & Society Islands and the July 29, 2020, Society Islands & Tuamotus sailings.
Anthropologist and sociologist Cluny McPherson will also sail with Paul Gauguin on the June 6, 2020, Fiji, Tonga, Cook & Society Islands voyage and hold a lecture on the history of the Pacific region.
