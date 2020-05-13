Last updated: 01:11 PM ET, Wed May 13 2020

Disney Cruise Line Cancels Sailings Through July 28

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Disney Cruise Line Patrick Clarke May 13, 2020

Disney Magic sails to Villefranche, France
The Disney Magic near Villefranche, France. (Photo via Disney Cruise Line)

Disney Cruise Line is extending its temporary suspension of sailings through July 28, 2020, due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

In an announcement on Wednesday, the cruise line confirmed that it will once again be offering customers who have paid for their cruise in full the choice of a 125 percent future cruise credit to be put toward a future sailing within 15 months of their original sail date or a full refund.

The credit has automatically been added to guests' accounts, meaning travel advisors can put a reservation on hold for their clients by applying the credit as a payment option when booking a new sailing on the Disney Travel Agents website.

Meanwhile, guests who have not paid in full will automatically be refunded any payment made toward their booking in the original form of payment.

Two of the canceled Disney Magic sailings and three of the impacted Disney Wonder sailings include Adventures by Disney Cruise Packages booked in conjunction with the cruises. However, these guests don't need to take any action as Disney will notify them by SeaMail of the cancellation and will automatically issue a refund for all components, including the Adventures by Disney Cruise Package.

Disney said that it will continue to protect travel advisors' commissions on the original sailing that's paid in full and canceled. For reservations that were booked using a future cruise credit from a sailing that previously canceled, commission on a second sailing will be earned only if the sailing commences as scheduled. In the event that Disney cancels the voyage, the commission will be paid following the standard commission payment process.

See below for a complete breakdown of impacted sailings:

Disney Dream

—6/21 – 5-Night Bahamas

—6/26 – 5-Night Bahamas

—7/1 – 4-Night Bahamas

—7/5 – 5-Night Bahamas

—7/10 – 3-Night Bahamas

—7/13 – 4-Night Bahamas

—7/17 – 3-Night Bahamas

—7/20 – 4-Night Bahamas

—7/24 – 3-Night Bahamas

—7/27 – 4-Night Bahamas

Disney Fantasy

—6/20 – 7-Night Western Caribbean

—6/27 – 9-Night Southern Caribbean

—7/6 – 5-Night Western Caribbean

—7/11 – 7-Night Eastern Caribbean

—7/18 – 7-Night Western Caribbean

—7/25 – 7-Night Eastern Caribbean

Disney Magic

—7/13 – 5-Night Mediterranean

—7/18 – 7-Night Western Europe

—7/25 – 11-Night Northern Europe

Disney Wonder

—7/6 – 7-Night Alaska

—7/13 – 7-Night Alaska

—7/20 – 7-Night Alaska

—7/27 – 7-Night Alaska

Adventures by Disney Cruise Packages

—7/13 – 5-Night Mediterranean Adventures by Disney Cruise Package

—7/25 – 11-Night Northern Europe Adventures by Disney Cruise Package

—7/6 – 7-Night Alaskan Wonders Adventures by Disney Cruise Package

—7/13 – 7-Night Alaskan Wonders Adventures by Disney Cruise Package

—7/27 – 7-Night Alaskan Wonders Adventures by Disney Cruise Package

For more information or assistance, contact the Disney Cruise Line reservation team at 1-866-325-6685 or 407-566-7797.

