Disney Cruise Line Cancels Sailings Through July 28
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Disney Cruise Line Patrick Clarke May 13, 2020
Disney Cruise Line is extending its temporary suspension of sailings through July 28, 2020, due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
In an announcement on Wednesday, the cruise line confirmed that it will once again be offering customers who have paid for their cruise in full the choice of a 125 percent future cruise credit to be put toward a future sailing within 15 months of their original sail date or a full refund.
Rocky Mountaineer Suspends Rail Departures Until July 31Car Rental & Rail
Avani Hotels Rolls Out AvaniSHIELD Program For Safe TravelHotel & Resort
Reopening US Borders to International Travelers Will...Impacting Travel
WTTC Welcomes European Travel Initiative to Restart TravelDestination & Tourism
The credit has automatically been added to guests' accounts, meaning travel advisors can put a reservation on hold for their clients by applying the credit as a payment option when booking a new sailing on the Disney Travel Agents website.
Meanwhile, guests who have not paid in full will automatically be refunded any payment made toward their booking in the original form of payment.
Two of the canceled Disney Magic sailings and three of the impacted Disney Wonder sailings include Adventures by Disney Cruise Packages booked in conjunction with the cruises. However, these guests don't need to take any action as Disney will notify them by SeaMail of the cancellation and will automatically issue a refund for all components, including the Adventures by Disney Cruise Package.
Disney said that it will continue to protect travel advisors' commissions on the original sailing that's paid in full and canceled. For reservations that were booked using a future cruise credit from a sailing that previously canceled, commission on a second sailing will be earned only if the sailing commences as scheduled. In the event that Disney cancels the voyage, the commission will be paid following the standard commission payment process.
See below for a complete breakdown of impacted sailings:
Disney Dream
—6/21 – 5-Night Bahamas
—6/26 – 5-Night Bahamas
—7/1 – 4-Night Bahamas
—7/5 – 5-Night Bahamas
—7/10 – 3-Night Bahamas
—7/13 – 4-Night Bahamas
—7/17 – 3-Night Bahamas
—7/20 – 4-Night Bahamas
—7/24 – 3-Night Bahamas
—7/27 – 4-Night Bahamas
Disney Fantasy
—6/20 – 7-Night Western Caribbean
—6/27 – 9-Night Southern Caribbean
—7/6 – 5-Night Western Caribbean
—7/11 – 7-Night Eastern Caribbean
—7/18 – 7-Night Western Caribbean
—7/25 – 7-Night Eastern Caribbean
Disney Magic
—7/13 – 5-Night Mediterranean
—7/18 – 7-Night Western Europe
—7/25 – 11-Night Northern Europe
Disney Wonder
—7/6 – 7-Night Alaska
—7/13 – 7-Night Alaska
—7/20 – 7-Night Alaska
—7/27 – 7-Night Alaska
Adventures by Disney Cruise Packages
—7/13 – 5-Night Mediterranean Adventures by Disney Cruise Package
—7/25 – 11-Night Northern Europe Adventures by Disney Cruise Package
—7/6 – 7-Night Alaskan Wonders Adventures by Disney Cruise Package
—7/13 – 7-Night Alaskan Wonders Adventures by Disney Cruise Package
—7/27 – 7-Night Alaskan Wonders Adventures by Disney Cruise Package
For more information or assistance, contact the Disney Cruise Line reservation team at 1-866-325-6685 or 407-566-7797.
For more information on Disney Cruise Line
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS