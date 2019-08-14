Disney Cruise Line Inspires Future Generations at LJM Maritime Academy
WHY IT RATES: Students looking to have a future in the cruise industry get a taste of the business at the summer camp in the Bahamas.—Donald Wood, Breaking News Senior Writer.
As part of its dedication to inspiring future maritime professionals, Disney Cruise Line sponsored this year’s summer camp program at the LJM Maritime Academy in Nassau. More than 40 students, ranging in ages from 12 to 16 years old, were given the chance to learn more about the local and global maritime industry and gain a better understanding of its career opportunities.
During the two-week camp, students explored various aspects of maritime-oriented jobs and learned how traditional STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) subjects apply to the various roles available in the field. The program also builds hands-on skills required for seamanship by including lessons in boat handicraft, navigation, outdoor skills and first aid.
Simon Morgan, Disney Cruise Line Marine Fleet Training Manager, spent a day with the LJM Maritime Academy students, speaking to them about his role at Disney Cruise Line and what it takes to work onboard a cruise ship. He also led a special class on tying nautical knots – a fundamental seamanship skill.
“I was honored to be able to share some of my maritime knowledge and experience with the Academy’s summer camp students,” said Morgan. “I hope the time they spend at the summer camp opens their eyes and minds to the many opportunities in the maritime industry, and helps inspire the next generation of seafarers.”
Since 2011, the LJM Maritime Academy has worked to provide local professional-level training to future maritime professionals in The Bahamas. The program exposes students to the theory and practicalities of life on a ship. The training adheres to global industry standards and ensures students are competitive in the global workforce.
“We have been working with Disney Cruise Line for many years in a variety of different ways,”said Dr. Brendamae Cleare, president of the LJM Maritime Academy in The Bahamas. “Without Disney, this year’s summer camp would not have been possible, and for that, we’re extremely grateful.”
The sponsorship of the LJM Maritime Academy summer camp is a part of Disney Cruise Line’s initiatives focused on inspiring youth to pursue maritime careers. Most recently, Disney Cruise Line announced it will sponsor four scholarships at the LJM Maritime Academy for female cadets aspiring to become ship captains and shipboard leaders. The scholarships, one for each of the ships in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, will include tuition to the three-year program – two years of study at the academy and one year of service aboard a Disney ship.
Other programs include the debut of Captain Minnie Mouse who will make the rounds on all Disney ships and visit port communities – including those in The Bahamas – to inspire the next generation of female leaders in the maritime industry. Later this year, Captain Minnie Mouse will also appear in an all-new, onboard youth activity being developed for Disney Cruise Line ships where young captain hopefuls will practice STEM skills in a fun, interactive marine-themed activity.
SOURCE: Disney Cruise Line press release.
