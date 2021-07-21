Last updated: 05:37 PM ET, Wed July 21 2021

Disney Cruise Line Looks to Homeport a Ship in Fort Lauderdale

Disney Wish
Disney Wish (Photo via Disney Cruise Line)

Disney Cruise Line is looking to base a cruise ship in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, year-round.

A cruise line spokesperson confirmed that Disney is "in discussions with Port Everglades."

According to a report in Travel Weekly, Disney Cruise Line sought authorization to negotiate a berth deal in an April letter to Port Everglades Authority CEO Jonathan Daniels.

Disney Cruise Line's vice president of port strategy, development and operations, Jose I. Fernandez authored the letter, which noted that Disney intends to homeport a 3,500-passenger ship in South Florida year-round.

Several Disney Cruise Line ships meet the "3,500-passenger" mark. Both the Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy can accommodate 3,500-passengers, but the same also goes for the new ships the cruise line is building.

The Disney Wish will make her debut with a maiden voyage scheduled for June 9, 2022, and is sailing the summer season from Port Canaveral, Florida, on three- and four-night cruises to Nassau, Bahamas and Castaway Cay.

Janeen Christoff
