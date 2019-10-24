Disney Cruise Line Shares Taste of Magic With Students at University of Bahamas
WHY IT RATES: Disney Cruise Line continues to give back to the community in Bahamas.—Donald Wood, Breaking News Senior Writer
In support of its commitment to inspire and educate the next generation of industry professionals, Disney Cruise Line sponsored this year’s Culinary Week at the University of The Bahamas, an event that is vital to the Culinary Arts and Tourism Studies (CATS) curriculum.
Disney Cruise Line Food Allergen & Dietary Manager Andrew Bell, alongside other trade professionals, participated in a panel discussion for students that focused on envisioning the future of culinary arts. Bell provided insights into his role at Disney Cruise Line and how Disney combines storytelling with global food trends to create innovative menu offerings for its guests.
“I was honored to participate in Culinary Week and applaud the University of The Bahamas for developing these valuable opportunities for its students,” said Bell. “At Disney Cruise Line, we recognize how important it is for students to hear from industry professionals, and I was happy to share my passion for the culinary trade with this group of talented Bahamian students.”
During this week-long program held at the University of the Bahamas from Oct. 21-25, students participate in American Culinary Federation sanctioned competitions and certification examinations which hone practical skills and reinforce knowledge attained throughout the year. Additional events designed to highlight how evolving trends shape the future of dining experiences will be held.
“We’re grateful for Disney Cruise Line’s sponsorship of this important program,” said Donna Williams, University of the Bahamas CATS chairperson of Culinary Week. “Disney’s support provides our students with the opportunity to learn from experts in their field of study and better develop them for the workforce.”
Disney’s participation in Culinary Week is one of many ways Disney Cruise Line is dedicated to helping to develop the next generation of ambitious professionals. Disney Cruise Line recently announced its sponsorship of four scholarships – which includes tuition to the three-year program at the LJM Maritime Academy – for female cadets aspiring to become ship captains and shipboard leaders. Other programs include regular ship tours for Bahamas Maritime Cadet Corps and the sponsorship of maritime-themed summer camps.
SOURCE: Disney Cruise Line press release.
