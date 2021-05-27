Disney Wish Opens for Booking
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Janeen Christoff May 27, 2021
The highly anticipated Disney Wish, the latest addition to the Disney Cruise Line fleet, is open for bookings.
Disney Wish will set sail in the summer of 2022 with her first cruise set for June 9. The ship will depart Port Canaveral for a special five-night voyage to Nassau, the Bahamas and Disney’s private island paradise, Castaway Cay.
Following its inaugural sailing, Disney Wish will operate three- and four-night itineraries to these destinations.
Onboard, guests will find an array of exciting activities, dining options, water features and more, including the brand-new World of Marvel and the new Aqua Mouse waterslide.
There will be three family restaurants onboard with immersive experiences, including an Arendelle themed restaurant with Nordic-inspired offerings, a 1923 Hollywood-style restaurant and a Marvel restaurant. There will also be two adults-only dining options—Palo Steakhouse and Enchante.
“With the Disney Wish, we’re continuing our tradition of delivering the most magical and relaxing vacations at sea, combining legendary service and entertainment with imaginative storytelling and all the care you expect from a Disney vacation,” said Josh D’Amaro, chairman, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products in a recent statement.
