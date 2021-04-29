Disney Cruise Line Unveils More Details on New Disney Wish Cruise Ship
The Disney Wish is Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship set to sail in the Summer of 2022. Bookings will be available to all by May 27, 2021, and even earlier for Castaway Club members (May 17-May 26 based on membership level).
This innovative ship is designed to be its own ‘Castle on the Sea’ with all-new experiences and entertainment.
“With the Disney Wish, we’re continuing our tradition of delivering the most magical and relaxing vacations at sea, combining legendary service and entertainment with imaginative storytelling and all the care you expect from a Disney vacation,” said Josh D’Amaro, chairman, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products in a recent statement. “Our newest ship will celebrate everything that families love about sailing with us, from the incredible dining experiences and character interactions to dazzling shows and the crew’s thoughtful attention to detail. We can’t wait to welcome our guests aboard the Disney Wish as we expand the reach of our world-class fleet.”
Grand Hall
Guests will enter through the Grand Hall which is the heartbeat of the ship.
Decorated with an elegant grand staircase, a gold Cinderella statue, a Wishing Star chandelier and a newly designed theatre space that is unique to the Disney Wish, every detail is rooted in the theme of ‘Enchantment’.
Upper Deck
Kids of all ages will get to enjoy the first-of-its-kind, Disney attraction at sea, the AquaMouse. With themed Mickey and Minnie shorts much like on ‘Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway' at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, riders will travel along 760 feet of audio and visual immersion of ‘splashtastic fun’.
Located in the main portion of the upper deck are six separate pools where friends and family can mingle and play.
Little ones will enjoy the Toy Story-themed aqua park, and adults will have their own area at the back of the boat called the Quiet Cove. Here there will be an infinity pool that will overlook the sea and those over 21 can relax at the bar area.
Dining Experiences
The Disney Wish will host three family restaurants with immersive experiences: an Arendelle themed restaurant with Nordic-inspired offerings, a 1923 Hollywood-style restaurant, and a Marvel restaurant with menu items inspired by Wakanda, Eastern European Sokovia and New York City. It’s expected that guests will get to enjoy all restaurants on a rotational basis like they can on other Disney Cruise Line ships.
There will also be two adults-only restaurants – Palo Steakhouse and Enchante which will feature elevated dining experiences.
The Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge is already gaining prestige as guests are anxious to travel through their signature cocktails to Batuu, Tatooine and Mustafar.
Additionally, the ship is expected to have quick service options located throughout just like with other Disney Cruise Line ships.
Staterooms
There will be a total of 1,254 staterooms onboard the Disney Wish with 70 percent of them having a verandah. Over 900 staterooms will also have connecting doors for larger parties traveling together.
The Disney Wish will even offer a select few staterooms that are located above the bridge of the ship for the first time ever. These will stun guests with floor-to-ceiling windows, and those opting for concierge service will also be treated to a private lounge area with its own sun deck.
There will also be four royal suites with two of these even being two-storied.
Every stateroom is expected to give guests ample room to make themselves at home with modern bathrooms that include a tub.
Kids Club
Kids aged 3 to 12 can enjoy all the Kids Club has to offer like the Marvel Superhero Academy, Fairytale Hall and even what it’s like to be a Disney Imagineer. There’s even a special slide entrance into the Kid’s Club from the Grand Hall – unfortunately, adults will have to use the door.
Entertainment
Each Disney Cruise Line ship is known for its special entertainment options. And while we do know that ‘Aladdin’ will be performed in the Walt Disney Theatre, two new shows are also being developed especially for the Disney Wish but are currently being kept under wraps.
Sailings
The Disney Wish is expected to leave out of Port Canaveral starting the Summer of 2022, with three- and four-night cruise itineraries. Its maiden voyage is scheduled to stop at Nassau, Bahamas and Castaway Cay, but other sailings have yet to be released. Guests can book through their travel agent or at DisneyCruise.com.
