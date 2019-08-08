Don’t Miss Avalon Waterways’ Biggest Sale of the Year
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Avalon Waterways Janeen Christoff August 08, 2019
Avalon Waterways’ best offer of the year is almost over.
The You Snooze, You Don’t Cruise sale, their biggest in 2019, gives guests free air and savings of up to $500 on select sailings in 2020, and it wraps up August 27, 2019.
Avalon is making it easy for agents to share the information on the savings with their clients. Email templates are available to send to potential cruisers, Facebook images with information on the sale are available for posting to social media and videos designed to bring awareness to Avalon’s amazing offerings are available for sharing as well.
For every Avalon booking made through August 27, 2019, travel agents will receive two entries to their own cruise in Europe or on the Mekong River in Southeast Asia in 2019 or 2020.
A winner is drawn each month, and there’s still time left for the August drawing. Winners are announced in the weekly #52 agent email each month.
Travel agents can familiarize themselves with Avalon’s award-winning product line with virtual tours that include a 360-degree view of each ship, allowing them to see exactly what their clients will see onboard.
For travel agents that need more marketing resources, the Source is available where they will find a library of free travel agent tools to help market and sell Avalon’s exceptional products.
Sailings available through the You Snooze, You Don’t Cruise sale include select departures of popular cruises such as the Blue Danube itinerary; the Romantic Rhine; the Tulip Time Cruise; Canals, Vineyards and Castles and more.
On each cruise, guests can choose from a variety of included experiences onboard and off the ship, and take advantage of Avalon Choice, which divides each activity into three categories: classic, discovery and active.
Classic experiences feature local guides that take clients through the history and heritage of a local destination. These options include the “must-see” sights.
The Discovery option includes inspiring and interactive hands-on activities that focus on cultural immersion.
Active participants will embark on energetic excursions that keep them on the go with options such as guided jogging, biking, paddleboarding, hiking and more.
For more information on Avalon Waterways, Europe, Asia
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS