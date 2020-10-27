Dream Cruises’ World Dream Arrives in Singapore
WHY IT RATES: World Dream has arrived at its new homeport as the newest-built ship based in Singapore and soon to become the island’s first cruise ship to restart operations. — Laurie Baratti, TravelPulse Associate Writer
World Dream, Dream Cruises’ 150,695-gross-ton megaship, arrived in Singapore in the morning on October 25 with 187 crew members aboard, who have completed their 14-day quarantine on the cruise ship prior to arrival in Singapore.
The crew will undergo a further series of mandatory COVID-19 testing, as stipulated by the local authorities, and are required to test negative before signing-up for active duty.
Prior to her arrival in Singapore, World Dream has been on hiatus in Rotterdam, the Netherlands after being taken out of service in early February.
The cruise ship will undergo thorough cleaning and sanitization prior to her inaugural “Super Seacation” sailings on November 6, to ensure the health and safety of all passengers on board.
World Dream will be the newest-built cruise ship to call Singapore home and will be the first cruise ship to restart service in the Lion City.
