Emerald Waterways Announces New River Ship to Debut in 2021
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Emerald Waterways Theresa Norton January 23, 2020
Emerald Waterways will introduce its ninth vessel, the 182-passenger Emerald Luna, in spring 2021 on European rivers.
It will be the sixth vessel operating on the Rhine, Main and Danube rivers and will be similar to the company’s other Star-Ships in that region. For example, it will have Emerald’s signature indoor pool that converts to a cinema at night as well as the all-weather indoor balconies with floor-to-ceiling windows in guest accommodations.
Also in 2021, Emerald will add a new itinerary – a 10-day itinerary through Holland and Belgium entitled “Springtime Delights.”
Sailing round trip out of Amsterdam in April, the itinerary will visit lesser-explored ports such as Maastricht, Holland’s oldest fortified city, and Haarlem, the heart of the Dutch flower-growing industry. Because April is the height of tulip season in Holland, the itinerary will include a visit to Keukenhof Gardens, where nearly 80 acres are abloom with more than 7 million multicolored flower bulbs.
Any Europe booking made by April 30 will receive up to free round-trip air and a drinks package, depending on the length and cabin category.
Those booking a cruise of 15 days or longer will receive free, round-trip air and a complimentary premium drinks package for booking in a Category C cabin and above, or $295 round-trip air and drinks package for Category D, E, and F cabins. Guests booking sailings between 8 and 14 days will receive free round-trip air for Category C cabins and above, and $295 round trip air for Category D, E and F cabins.
Emerald Waterways’ cruise fares include all transfers; all port charges; all onboard (and some on-shore) meals; unlimited specialty tea and coffee, wine, beer and soft drinks with lunch and dinner; bottled water in the cabins replenished daily; continental breakfast, pre-dinner canapés and after-dinner sweet treats served in the top suites; complimentary Wi-Fi; most shore excursions; and all onboard and excursion gratuities. On touring days, hotel accommodations, internal flights, and transfers are included.
Part of Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours, Emerald Waterways’ eight Star-Ships offer river sailings in Europe and on the Mekong, as well as the MS Rossia along the Volga River in Russia; the Adriatic Princess and Adriatic Pearl yachts in Croatia; and the MS Hamees on the Nile.
For more information, visit www.emeraldwaterways.com.
