Expedition Cruise Industry to Observe Self-Imposed Ban on Heavy Fuel
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Janeen Christoff November 08, 2019
The Association of Arctic Expedition Cruise Operators (AECO) recently held its annual meeting and announced a significant decision to observe a self-imposed ban on heavy fuel oil.
The current practice has now been formalized as a mandatory guideline.
“AECO represents the great majority of operators that offer expedition cruising in the Arctic. By formalizing this ban, the expedition cruise industry is sending a message to decision-makers that it is time to act to protect the Arctic from the risk of HFO pollution,” said executive director, Frigg Jorgensen.
In addition to the ban on heavy fuel, the group discussed is looking into how expedition cruise operators can contribute to beach clean-ups in Iceland.
The group also made several new Arctic guidelines mandatory as the 2020 Arctic cruise season approaches.
The Clean Seas Guidelines for Visitors, Vegetation Guidelines, Cultural Remains Guidelines, Yacht Guidelines and Community Specific Guidelines for Seyoisfjorour, Sisimiut and Ny-Alesund have all been made mandatory.
Seven new specific guidelines for communities in Greenland and Canada are in the pipeline.
