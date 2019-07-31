Extend Your Voyage to Discover Remote Destinations
Silversea Cruises knows that even an exquisite sea voyage is sometimes not enough to satisfy travelers’ desires to explore their dream destinations. So, Silversea has designed plenty of pre- and post-cruise extensions to allow cruise-goers to get to know lands that lie beyond the coasts.
Its Couture Collection of overland adventures, available as attachments on select cruise itineraries, offer exclusive opportunities to immerse oneself in an authentic experience of some of the world’s most remote destinations, while still enjoying elegant and sophisticated delights along the way. Here are just a few of Silversea's elite programs that take tourists inland.
Tibet – Standing on the Rooftop of the World
Following Silver Shadow’s Voyage 3908 from Singapore to Mumbai, travel onward from Mumbai to Lhasa for a six-day, five-night immersive overland tour. Land accommodations are provided at 5-star properties, such as the St. Regis Lhasa and the Qomo Langzon Hotel. Guests joining this journey are treated to classical Tibetan meals with authentic flavors, fragrances, sights and sounds.
A traditional Tibetan Yak Welcome Ceremony awaits on day one, after which visitors will view the Potala Palace—the religious center of Tibetan Buddhism and former residence of the Dalai Lama—as well as a Buddhist nunnery.
See Jokhang Temple, considered the holiest of temples, and witness pilgrims in Barkhor Street performing their devotional rituals. After dining with a local Tibetan family, attend an overview of Tibetan history from a professor who teaches at Tibet University.
Explore Norbulingka Summer Palace, the traditional summer residence of the Dalai Lama until 1959, and witness one of the famous “Monk Debates” at Sera Monastery. An overland trek to Yamdrok Yumtso, one of Tibet’s sacred lakes, surrounded by snow-capped mountains and lush pasturelands, provides the setting for a picnic prior to an exploration of the nearby Karola Glacier.
Iceland – Unraveling the Legends of Fire and Ice
During a six-night roundtrip journey from Reykjavik, discover the imposing landscapes of the frozen Arctic Circle; dark, mysterious ice caves; a world-famous blue lagoon; thunderous waterfalls; and the relaxation that comes with luxury accommodations and entrancing, nighttime Nordic tales.
Traveling by private helicopter, meet local farmers to taste fresh, Icelandic food and ingredients; go horseback riding on native Icelandic horses; visit a geothermal geyser, active for the past 10,000 years; and enjoy meals prepared by a private chef, as well as dinner at Michelin-starred Dill Restaurant.
In Dimmuborgir, experience the dramatic landscapes used in filming the HBO hit series, “Game of Thrones.” In Iceland’s north, go fishing, kayaking, mountain biking or whale-watching. You may catch a glimpse of white-beaked dolphins, harbor porpoises and humpback or minke whales. You’ll also enjoy bird-watching on remote Drangey Island, home to puffins, guillemots, gannets, kittiwakes, fulmars and shearwaters.
Take Arctic buggies to reach famous waterfalls, visit an ice-capped volcano and behold otherworldly blue ice within the heart of a glacier. This voyage can be combined exclusively with Silver Cloud’s Voyages 1918 and 1919.
Outback Australia – A Walkabout on the Other Red Planet
Exclusively connected to Silver Discoverer’s Voyage 9912 from Broome to Darwin, this six-night roundtrip tour sets out from Darwin, capital of Australia's Northern Territory and a former frontier outpost.
From Darwin, a private plane delivers you to Bullo River Station, where you’ll dine and drink lakeside after being welcomed by a local Aboriginal elder. Observe ancient Aboriginal rock art up close; cruise up the Bullo River Gorge for fishing, crocodile-spotting and wildlife watching; barbeque gourmet lunches in the outback; and go on guided hikes with local bush experts.
Engage in daily life at a cattle station, using horses, customized four-by-fours and even helicopters to spot and round-up cattle herds. As part of the station’s seasonal work, guests may participate in activities such as feeding the stock, branding or de-horning the cattle.
Because of the year-round supply of fresh water in the river and gorges, you can always be assured of seeing wildlife, so go birding or take off on a photo safari, using any mode of transport at hand to thoroughly explore the vast Bullo River Station.
Taking a private plane back to Darwin, you’ll visit Paspaley Pearls to see how South Sea pearls are produced; taste chef-prepared pearl-meat appetizers and attend a private viewing of exquisite pearl jewelry. Before lunch, visit di CROCO, a local luxury boutique that makes saltwater crocodile-skin accessories prior to heading home.
Other Couture Collection experiences available from Silversea Cruises include the following:
— Rwanda & The Serengeti – Walking in the Footsteps of Giants
— White Desert & The South Pole – Standing at the Bottom of the Earth
— Namibia & Rovos Rail – Sifting Through the Sands of Time
— Rajasthan, India – In the Path of Powerful Titans
— Mongolia – Echoes of Genghis Khan
— Bolivia – Reflections at 12,000 Feet
For more information, visit SilverseaCouture.com.
