Fire Damages MSC Lirica Cruise Ship in Greece

MSC Lirica
The MSC Lirica. (Photo via MSC Cruises)

A fire was burning on the MSC Lirica in Corfu, Greece, sending up plumes of black smoke that were visible for miles.

MSC Cruises said no injuries were reported among the 51 crew who were on board the ship at the time of the incident. The ship is currently in warm lay-up, which means essential machinery is maintained with a smaller crew and could be brought back into service somewhat faster than a complete cold lay-up.

“A full incident response operation is currently underway with the support of the local emergency services,” at midday Eastern time, the company said in a statement.

Photos and videos filled social media feeds.

MSC Cruises said it appears the fire started in an empty lifeboat on Deck 6.

The 65,591-gross-ton ship entered service in 2003. It can accommodate 2,548 passengers.

Theresa Norton
