Fire Damages MSC Lirica Cruise Ship in Greece
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship MSC Cruises Theresa Norton March 12, 2021
A fire was burning on the MSC Lirica in Corfu, Greece, sending up plumes of black smoke that were visible for miles.
MSC Cruises said no injuries were reported among the 51 crew who were on board the ship at the time of the incident. The ship is currently in warm lay-up, which means essential machinery is maintained with a smaller crew and could be brought back into service somewhat faster than a complete cold lay-up.
“A full incident response operation is currently underway with the support of the local emergency services,” at midday Eastern time, the company said in a statement.
Photos and videos filled social media feeds.
El crucero de turismo @MSCCrucerosESP Lírica arde en Corfú https://t.co/vF61CbxqFF pic.twitter.com/ulrpR3jwu8— Juan C. Díaz Lorenzo (@jcdiazlorenzo) March 12, 2021
MSC Cruises said it appears the fire started in an empty lifeboat on Deck 6.
The 65,591-gross-ton ship entered service in 2003. It can accommodate 2,548 passengers.
Sponsored Content
- Advertising ALG Vacations
-
ALG Vacations Advisors CDC Guidelines HUBAdvertising ALG Vacations
For more information on MSC Cruises, Greece
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Theresa Norton
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS