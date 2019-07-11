Grand Princess to Homeport in Singapore for First Time
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Princess Cruises July 11, 2019
WHY IT RATES: Before homeporting in Singapore for the 2020-21 season, Princess Cruises' Grand Princess will sail on a new 53-day Pacific Crossing & Asia cruise that will cover 26 ports all over the Pacific. - Mackenzie Cullen, Editorial Associate.
Princess Cruises will homeport the 2,600-guest Grand Princess for the first time in Singapore for the 2020-21 season. Grand Princess will offer four-to 21-day cruises around Southeast Asia including Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand and Cambodia from December 2020 to March 2021.
Before commencing its homeporting in Singapore, Grand Princess will sail on a new 53-day Pacific Crossing & Asia cruise that starts from Vancouver covering 26 ports before arriving in Singapore on 10 December 2020. This cruise also offers options for embarkation in Los Angeles and disembarkation/embarkation in Shanghai, and a 28-day segment on the Hawaii, Guam and East Asia crossing. There will be several late-night port calls offered in Honolulu, Osaka, Nagasaki, Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong with an overnight in Beijing (Tianjin).
“We are absolutely thrilled to announce Grand Princess homeporting in Singapore which marks a significant milestone for Princess Cruises. This gives us an opportunity to deliver new enriching experiences, creating excitement and sparking interest among guests while providing travel advisors with a brand-new product to add to their portfolios,” said Mr. Farriek Tawfik, Princess Cruises director, Southeast Asia.
Grand Princess makes her debut in Singapore as a Princess MedallionClass ship and will replace Sapphire Princess to mark Princess Cruises’ seventh homeporting season in Singapore.
The award-winning OceanMedallion is a complimentary wearable device that elevates the guest experience by enhancing guest-crew interactions, eliminating friction points and enabling interactive entertainment to deliver a high level of service and personalized attention on a large scale.
MedallionClass Vacations are currently available on Caribbean Princess, Regal Princess and Royal Princess, with Crown Princess starting July 24 and Sky Princess beginning October 12, 2019 when the newest ship in the Princess fleet departs the shipyard as the first to be built from the ground up with the Ocean® Guest Experience Platform. MedallionClass Vacations will be expanded to six additional ships in 2020 – Ruby Princess (Jan. 27), Grand Princess (March 29), Enchanted Princess (June 15), Emerald Princess (Aug. 16), Coral Princess (Oct. 16) and Island Princess (Dec. 20).
For video and information on Grand Princess, visit https://www.princess.com/ships-and-experience/ships/ap-grand-princess/
SOURCE: Princess Cruises press release.
For more information on Princess Cruises, Asia, Pacific
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS