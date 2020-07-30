Last updated: 10:00 AM ET, Thu July 30 2020

Greece to Reopen Six Cruise Ports on August 1

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Patrick Clarke July 30, 2020

Cruise ship docked in Rhodes, Greece
PHOTO: Rhodes is one of six Greek ports reopening to cruise traffic this August. (photo via titoslack/iStock Unreleased)

Greece will welcome back cruise traffic at six ports beginning Saturday, August 1.

According to Greek newspaper Kathimerini, Piraeus, Rhodes, Heraklion, Volos, Corfu and Katakolo will reopen to cruise ships complying with elevated health and safety protocols designed to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Trending Now
Cruise Trends
Holland America Line

Holland America Line Changes Name of Newbuild to Rotterdam

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Cruise ships docked in Seattle, Washington

Port of Seattle Cancels Request for Proposals for $200 Million...

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Revamps Corporate Identity

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Norwegian, cruise, Alaska

NCL Extends ‘Peace of Mind’ Policy Into 2021

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship

That means that all passengers will require a negative COVID-19 test result produced at least 72 hours prior to boarding.

"All cruise ships are welcome in Greece, so as to offer a unique experience to all their passengers," the country's Tourism Minister Haris Theocharis wrote in a letter to the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), MSC Cruises, Costa and TUI Cruises. "Greece is the first country to respond to the cruise sector, introducing health protocols especially for this form of tourism. The health procedures that will apply on cruise ships under the supervision of the Greek authorities are based on EU Healthy Gateways standards and adjusted to Greek legislation and the local conditions."

Once a cruise ship docks and passes inspection at one of the aforementioned locations, it will then have access to all of the other ports.

Greece began welcoming back foreign visitors from approved countries last month.

For more information on Greece

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS