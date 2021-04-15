Holland America Introduces New 'Have It All' Package
Holland America Line is launching a new “Have It All” premium package that includes shore excursions, beverages, specialty dining and Wi-Fi in one base cruise fare.
The “Have It All” package is valued at $99 per guest, per day, for a seven-day cruise, and the bundled cruise fares represent savings of 50 percent or more when compared to the cost of buying the amenities individually.
The “Have it All” fares will be available for booking on April 21, 2021. They are available year-round on all itineraries six days or longer, except Grand Voyages.
“We conducted extensive research with experienced cruisers and travel partners to understand what they find most valuable when purchasing a cruise, and the results overwhelmingly pointed toward one simple fare that included our top amenities,” said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line. “Our past promotions that offered these perks have been extremely popular, so we created a premium package that is available all the time and on nearly all our cruises.”
On cruises of six to nine days, “Have It All” includes:
—One shore excursion up to $100 value or $100 off any one tour for all guests in a stateroom.
—The “Signature Beverage Package” for all guests in a stateroom. This package includes a large selection of wine, beer, spirits, cocktails, soda, coffee and more. Up to 15 drinks per day are allowed, and bar service charges are included.
—One night of specialty dining for all guests in a stateroom. Ships with Tamarind, the Asia restaurant, receive one night at Tamarind or the Pinnacle Grill steakhouse. Ships without Tamarind receive one night at Pinnacle Grill or Canaletto, a casual Italian eatery.
—A Wi-Fi package for the first and second guests in a stateroom.
Cruises of 10 to 20 days include:
—All of the extras included in the package for six- to nine-day cruises, plus an additional $100 shore excursion or tour credit ($200 per guest total).
—Two nights specialty dining.
Cruises of 21-plus days (excluding Grand Voyages) include:
—All of the extras included in the package for 10- to 20-day cruises, plus an additional $100 shore excursion or tour credit ($300 per guest total).
—Three nights specialty dining. Ships with Tamarind receive one night at Pinnacle Grill, one night at Tamarind and one night at Canaletto. Ships without Tamarind receive two nights at Pinnacle Grill and one night at Canaletto.
When booking a Holland America Line cruise, the “Have It All” fare is presented as an option with the included perks already factored into the price across all stateroom and suite categories. Guests who prefer to cruise without all of the extras have the option of a standard fare when making a booking. Each guest in a stateroom must book the “Have it All” cruise fare to receive the extras.
