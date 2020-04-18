Holland America Line Celebrates Its 147th Anniversary
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Holland America Line Laurie Baratti April 18, 2020
Today, April 18, being the 147th Anniversary of Holland America Line’s founding, the company is quietly commemorating the occasion recalling its rich history, as well as looking forward to resuming its next chapter.
With travel halted globally while the world works to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, Holland America Line (HAL) is using this pause to reflect upon its own history and a company legacy of resilience, having endured many other challenging times during its decades in operation. Each time, thanks to the loyalty of its guests, dedication of its employees and support of its travel advisor partners, the line has emerged even stronger.
Founded April 18, 1873, as the Netherlands-American Steamship Company, it initially served as both a shipping and passenger line. The carrier afterward became known as Holland America Line, since it was headquartered in Rotterdam and sailing voyages to the Americas.
Between the 1880s and the 1920s, the line became one of the principal carriers of immigrants headed from Europe to the New World, bringing roughly 850,000 passengers to build new lives in the U.S.
Holland America was also the first cruise line to offer itineraries to Alaska and the Yukon over 70 years ago, adventures which it still sails today.
HAL’s operations have ceased only once before in company history, during World War II, when the carrier was called upon to stop passenger voyages in order to serve the Allied war effort.
"It's important during these challenging times to still celebrate important milestones, and our 147th anniversary reminds us that Holland America Line has one of the deepest histories and richest legacies in the cruise industry," said Orlando Ashford, president of Holland America Line.
"We stand on a solid foundation built by those that came before us over nearly a century and a half, and just as they weathered uncertain times, we will as well. Holland America Line will be back taking guests around the world as soon as we can, and we can't wait to welcome everyone back on board," he said.
Currently under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy, HAL's third Pinnacle-class ship, Ryndam, is scheduled to be delivered in late spring 2021. Over the course of its history, the brand has operated more than 150 ships, sailing to all seven continents and exploring all corners of the globe. Today, its fleet of fourteen premium modern-classic ships conduct over 500 sailings per year, visiting more than 470 ports in 98 countries, territories or dependencies worldwide.
For a limited time, a special 147th Anniversary Edition Gift Card is available on the Holland America website. Buyers will receive a bonus $100 added to each $500 gift card, or $200 bonus on gift cards of $1,000 or more, when purchased by May 31, 2020.
When bans on sailing are, at last, lifted, HAL says that it plans on releasing offers that feature perks and savings to help its loyal guests realize their cruise vacation dreams.
For more information, visit hollandamerica.com.
