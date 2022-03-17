Holland America Line’s Key Selling Points
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Holland America Line Claudette Covey March 17, 2022
Deployment, mid-sized ships and a superlative onboard team are the three differentiators that set Holland America Line (HAL) apart from its competitors, said Gus Antorcha, the company’s president, during the Attitude of Gratitude event cruise aboard Rotterdam out of Fort Lauderdale March 10-13, which hosted approximately 800 travel advisors.
“As you talk to your clients remember the three things that really set us apart,” he said.
On the deployment front, HAL clearly distinguishes itself in Alaska and with longer itineraries departing from US ports.
In Alaska, where the line is celebrating its 75th year in 2022, HAL introduced “Alaska Up Close” programming, which further enhances its immersive experiences.
“Together with Princess our land program is simply unmatched. We offer more tours and shore excursions than any other line. And we work with the most reputable operators,” Antorcha said.
“We provide opportunities to learn about local culture in a way no other cruise line can,” Antorcha said. “For example, in Glacier Bay National Park, which we have priority access to, we bring aboard park rangers to answer questions and point out areas of interest.”
HAL also works with Huna Tlingit guides “who are descendants of the very first human inhabitants of the glacier bay area,” he said.
In terms of long deployment, “Holland America offers more cruises of 16 nights or longer sailing in and out of the US than any other line and offers more than twice as many cruises of 16 nights or longer sailing to Hawaii than any other line,” Antorcha said.
“Holland America is the only brand to offer more than 100 cruises in the Caribbean that are 11 nights and longer. We allow your clients to visit 225 different ports in 91 different countries. No other brand offers more.”
In 2023, Holland America will visit the highest number of unique ports sailing in or out of the US than any other brand, Antorcha said.
The line’s mid-sized ships, which average between approximately 2,100 to 2,650 guests, offer advantages that straddle the line between the small- and large-ship categories.
“Holland America operates in a sweet spot,” Antorcha said.
“Our ships are small enough to deliver the highest level of service. They’re also small enough to get into the small ports.
“We also have the space for venues and options that the larger ships offer.”
Holland America’s onboard service team completes the trio of differentiators. “The way that our service is delivered is very personal,” Antorcha said.
“You step on board, and you become part of our family, and we treat you as such. Our team members seek to establish genuine connections with guests that are authentic and meaningful, and it comes naturally. We really are a service culture at Holland America Line.”
Sponsored Content
For more information on Holland America Line
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Claudette Covey
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS