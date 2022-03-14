Holland America Line Unveils ‘Alaska Up Close’ Programming
March 14, 2022
Holland America Line, which this year celebrates is 75th year in Alaska, unveiled “Alaska Up Close” programming, which will feature a considerable number of immersive experiences both on board and ashore.
This year, six of Holland America's 11 ships will be deployed in Alaska.
Capitalizing on its long history in the Great Land, the programming will put the spotlight on Alaska through Explorations Central (EXC) Talks, which focus on the history and culture of the destination and its people, workshops featuring local Alaskans, culinary immersion on shore and at sea, and much more.
“We’ve been helping clients explore the Great Land longer than Alaska has been a state,” said Gus Antorcha, the line’s president.
“We literally invented modern day cruising in Alaska, which gives us a breadth of knowledge and a level of access that goes well beyond what other lines possess.”
Added Beth Bodensteiner, senior vice president and chief commercial officer, “Alaska is so abundant that it needs to be explored and presented differently, and with ‘Alaska Up Close’ our guests will have access to activities and experiences that they won’t find anywhere else.”
As a case in point, EXC Talks highlights will include “Breaking the Ice Ceiling,” detailing how Alaska women broke into fields typically dominated by men; “Ancestral Memories” will focus on the culture of indigenous Alaskans; and “Iditarod–The Last Great Race,” will take a look at the iconic annual dogsled race.
Guests will also be privy to workshops led by naturalists, who will also be on hand for wildlife sightings on deck.
Itineraries that include Glacier Bay National Park will feature a park ranger and Huna Tlingit tribe member who provide their perspectives on the region.
On the culinary front, “Port to Table: programming will explore the destination’s culinary traditions and include cooking demonstrations that illustrate how locals eat.
“Savor My Catch” will enable guests on select excursions to bring their catches on board and have onboard chefs prepare and serve the fish for dinner, while food and wine excursions will explore Alaska’s culinary offerings.
Among many other things, the cruises will also feature BBC Earth’s “Alaska in Concert” multimedia performance, which includes footage from the BBC Earth television series “Wild Alaska.”
“Other cruise lines do scenic cruising in Alaska,” said Antorcha. “I like to turn it around. We show you everything Alaska has to offer. And you just happen to get there aboard one of our amazing ships.”
In 2022, the Holland America Line ships will embark on itineraries roundtrip from Seattle, roundtrip from Vancouver and between Whittier, Alaska, and Vancouver.
Fares start fares at $799 per person, per person, double, for seven-day sailings.
