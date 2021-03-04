Holland America, Princess Offer Land Trips To Alaska This Summer
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Holland America Line Theresa Norton March 04, 2021
Holland America Line and Princess Cruises – both Alaska specialists and sisters under the Carnival Corp. umbrella – are offering land-based vacations to the 49th state this summer since the resumption of big-ship cruising remains uncertain there.
The companies are using their Alaska expertise to offer escorted and customizable independent tours via motorcoach through Gray Line Alaska and rail with Alaska Railroad. The trips are combined with stays at Princess Alaska Lodges and Holland America’s Westmark Hotels.
“We love Alaska, and we love that we get to share it with visitors from all over the world. We’re committed to helping locals and visitors alike experience all the best parts of Alaska in a safe way,” said Dave McGlothlin, vice president-tour operations. “For the last year, many people stayed close to home, so this summer, as we’re able to reopen some of these land offerings, we are more ready than ever to welcome visitors back through our doors.”
The Westmark Fairbanks Hotel & Conference Center is currently open. Additional properties will open May 28-Sept. 6, including Holland America Line’s McKinley Chalet Resort at Denali National Park and Preserve and the Kenai Princess Wilderness Lodge overlooking the world-famous Kenai River.
Among the highlights for escorted tours will be the full eight-hour Tundra Wilderness Tour at Denali, where guests might the big five – grizzly bears, wolves, moose, caribou, and Dall sheep. Other included tours are the Portage Glacier Cruise near Anchorage and Riverboat Discovery excursion in Fairbanks. In addition, optional tours such as flightseeing around the mountain, river rafting, and more will be available to book at each hotel property.
Options this summer include tour variations between Kenai, Anchorage, Denali and Fairbanks.
Escorted tours include a tour director and range from six to seven nights, while Explorer tours do not include a tour director, but staff members available along the way. Tours range from five to six nights.
Princess and Holland America Line are working to create new health and safety protocols to address COVID-19. Information and advisories about traveling to Alaska from the Lower 48 or an international destination is available at the State of Alaska Safe Travels website. Anyone booking with Gray Line Alaska, Princess Alaska Lodges or Holland America Line’s Westmark Hotels is encouraged to review and follow the advisories.
For more information, visit www.hollandamerica.com, www.princess.com, www.GrayLineAlaska.com, www.WestmarkHotels.com or www.PrincessLodges.com.
Sponsored Content
- Advertising Apple Vacations
-
ALG Vacations Advisors CDC Guidelines HUBAdvertising Apple Vacations
For more information on Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Alaska
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Theresa Norton
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS