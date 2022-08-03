Holland America Unveils ‘Save on Sunshine’ Promotion
Holland America Line unveiled the “Save on Sunshine” promotion, which provides travelers with savings of up to 40 percent.
The promotion, which is in effect through Oct. 20, 2022, is valid for select 2022 itineraries in the Caribbean, Mexico, Panama Canal, Alaska, Pacific Coast, South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, South America, Canada/New England and Europe.
Travelers can take advantage of the promotion on such cruise Holland America cruises as a seven-day eastern Caribbean itinerary aboard Nieuw Statendam or a 10-day Caribbean sailing on the new Rotterdam.
Travelers can also opt for the October “150th Anniversary Transatlantic Crossing” aboard Rotterdam to New York or Fort Lauderdale, the 50-day “Tales of the South Pacific” itinerary, a 69-day “South Pacific and Australia Circumnavigation” voyage or a 28-day “Amazon Explorer” cruise.
Sample “Save on Sunshine” fares include seven-day Alaska itineraries starting at $399 per person, seven-day Mexico cruises starting at $464 per person, seven-day Caribbean voyages starting at $364 per person and five-day Caribbean sailings starting at $269 per person.
“Save on Sunshine” bookings may be upgraded with the “Have It All” premium package, which includes shore excursions, Signature Beverage Package, specialty dining and Wi-Fi.
