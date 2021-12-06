Hurtigruten Launches More West African and South American Itineraries for 2023/24
Hurtigruten Expeditions has expanded its 2023-2024 expeditions to West Africa and South America, adding new destinations and itineraries.
Hurtigruten now offers seven expedition trips to West Africa, visiting Cape Verde, the Bissagos Island, the Canary Islands and other destinations including The Gambia, Senegal and more. As the only cruise line offering stops in these countries, the expanded lineup will provide more travelers the opportunity to visit these incredible destinations.
The cruise line features seven Caribbean and Central American expedition cruises, including the 93-day “Pole to Pole Adventure,” which entails a journey from the North Pole, visiting Alaska and Greenland before sailing down North and South America to visit the South Pole.
“Exploration is not solely about geography; it’s a mindset. We receive clear feedback from guests that they want to experience new ways to explore, and in more places. This is the reason why we continue to launch and expand our offerings to immerse in nature, culture, history, and science across the whole planet,” said Hurtigruten Expeditions CEO Asta Lassesen.
The cruise line will also offer six North American expedition cruises onboard the twin hybrid MS Roald Amundsen and MS Fridtjof Nansen ships in 2023 and 2024, visiting some of the best nature reserves in some of the most sustainable ships on the sea.
