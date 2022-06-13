In the Summer of Inflation, Cruise Prices Remain Stable
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Rich Thomaselli June 13, 2022
Airfares? Up.
Hotel rates? Up.
Gas prices? Up.
Wanna know what’s not up? The cost of cruise bookings.
With unstable jet fuel costs being passed on to airline passengers, hotel booking fares rising due to pent-up demand, and skyrocketing gas prices that are forcing drivers to pay $5 a gallon – or more in some parts of the country – a cruise might be the most economical option for the great Summer of 2022 getaway.
According to a segment on ABC’s Good Morning America, cruising is a great option.
Fares on cruise liners "are some of the lowest that we've seen in a very long time,” Chris Gray Faust, the managing editor of online industry publication The Cruise Critic, told GMA.
Gray Faust said that he found a five-day cruise out of Florida around the Caribbean for $500 person, working out to “about $100 per day, including lodging, meals and entertainment. “And with the way that land vacations have been ... [with] airfares more expensive, you're really hard-pressed to find a vacation for a similar price on land."
Other cruise deals for three- and four-night sailings are also hovering right around that $100- to $125-a-night. Gray Faust even found a seven-night Alaskan cruise on Holland America for $399 per person.
While air passenger traffic plummeted from the pandemic that began in March of 2020, cruise lines were equally hard hit. In fact, as the last two years have progressed, the cruise industry still bore the brunt of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention restrictions on sailings that hampered every cruise company in the world. In fact, it wasn’t until March of this year that the CDC finally dropped its health notice for cruise ships.
As a result, with more people now taking to the water, cruise lines are adding more passengers and thus are able to lower their booking fares.
