Kontiki Expeditions Launches Cruises Along Coastal Ecuador
Kontiki Expeditions is launching a new itinerary along the Ecuadorian coastline on its M/Y Wayra yacht, offering opportunities for community tourism and cultural immersion in a private, sustainable cruise experience.
With a maximum capacity for eighteen guests, the new cruise will travel between Manta and Guayaquil and will visit nature reserves and small communities that traditional cruise lines cannot access.
Each guest will be contacted by a Kontiki concierge prior to boarding to determine culinary and activity preferences, so experiences are personalized for each guest. The itinerary is available for full private charters, too.
Either way, the ship offers two eight-day itineraries. The Toquilla Expedition begins in Mompiche and visits Manta, Isla de la Plata, Machalilla National Park and more before ending in Guayaquil. The Spondylus Expedition begins in Guayaquil and visits Puyango Petrified Forest, San Mateo, San Vicente and more before ending in Manta.
The M/Y Wayra ship is outfitted with a sundeck, salon, two outdoor lounges, a bar, hot tub and fitness area. Staterooms are decorated with local and sustainable materials and feature unlimited WiFi. The ship offers a nearly 1:1 crew-to-guest ratio.
Excursions are led by thirteen crew members and two local experts with a focus on expedition-style experiences with sustainability and community tourism in mind. Onboard, guests can enjoy wellness experiences, learn about the region’s biodiversity from naturalists and taste local dishes using farm- and sea-to-table foods.
Expeditions can include a visit to a cocoa farm to learn about chocolate making and enjoy a tasting; hiking in Pacoche Humid Forest; learning the art of straw weavings with artisan Toquilla straw hat weavers; a visit to an ancient community in Agua Blanca with a wellness swimming experience in a lagoon and much more.
“We have the luxury of delving deeply into the areas we visit. Guests, more than ever, are looking for smaller environments on board and on land, with fewer people and less exposure to risk. We are proud to offer our luxurious yacht and crew to create an experience that is enriching, exciting and safe,” said Carlos Nuñez, CEO and founder of Kontiki Expeditions.
The itineraries begin at $7,245 per person per week based upon double occupancy. The price includes all activities, meals, park entrance fees, guided expeditions, transfers and more.
