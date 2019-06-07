Lindblad Expeditions Goes Completely Carbon Neutral
Lindblad Expeditions, the expedition company that operates small ship cruises throughout the world, will become a carbon neutral company beginning in 2019. The company announced a commitment to offset all non-reducible greenhouse gas emissions from operations.
Lindblad has invested in programs to offset emissions from the company’s fleet of 13 expedition ships, land-based operations, employee travel, company offices and other sources.
“As a company, recognizing that global climate change is arguably the greatest threat humanity has ever faced, we all need to urgently step up our efforts whether big or small,” said Sven Lindblad, CEO and Founder of Lindblad Expeditions.
“Our goal is to reduce and offset our carbon footprint and to commit to carbon neutrality throughout the many layers of our business. It has become increasingly more apparent that we, human beings, and our planet which sustains us, are out of balance. Climate change and its resulting impacts on global biodiversity and human health and livelihoods has provided a clarion call and awakening. The message is clear; we must rebalance—and rebalance urgently.”
Greenhouse gas emissions are a leading contributor to human-caused climate change, which threatens the very ecosystems that draw Lindblad passengers enjoy during their journeys, many of which are marketed and sold in partnership with National Geographic Partners. While many travel companies are working to reduce their carbon footprints through reduction and offset schemes, a commitment to entirely carbon-neutral operations remains rare.
Where emissions cannot be reduced, companies can purchase carbon offsets, which effectively neutralize greenhouse gases released into the atmosphere by supporting carbon scrubbing efforts (typically by reforesting or preventing deforestation which removes carbon from the atmosphere) or development of low-or-no carbon energy sources to supplant other carbon-emitting sources.
To this end, Lindblad has invested in six carbon projects in countries where the company operates, including Mexico, Peru, and Vietnam.
Through a partnership emission reduction project developer South Pole, the company’s investments in carbon offsets are third-party monitored, verified, and tracked, with publicly available results to ensure that the programs are consistent with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.
In addition to their commitment to operate on a carbon-neutral basis, Lindblad has long implemented other programs designed to reduce the traveler footprint, such as eliminated single-use plastics and focusing onboard sourcing on local, sustainably raised seafood and other produce.
Lindblad’s small-ship expeditions are designed for eco-conscious travelers wanting to connect with the natural environments around the world. Destinations include Galápagos, Antarctica, the Arctic & Russian Far East, Baja California, Alaska, Pacific Northwest, Costa Rica & Panama, the Amazon, Europe, French Polynesia & South Pacific, South America, Mediterranean, and the Caribbean.
The company’s fleet numbers 13, including some ships that were built in the United States.
South Pole also sells carbon credits directly to consumers who wish to offset their individual carbon footprints from travel and other activities.
