Lindblad Expeditions Outlines Cancellation Policies
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Mackenzie Cullen March 11, 2020
As the COVID-19 viral outbreak continues to impact travel around the world, cruise lines update their cancellation policies to accommodate their guests. Recently, the CEO of Lindblad Expeditions, Sven Lindblad, has outlined the cruise line’s cancellation policies concerning the coronavirus.
Lindblad stressed that the health and safety of passengers remain the cruise line’s top priority. Guests who have booked a voyage canceled by Lindblad will receive a full refund. Lindblad Expeditions is working with the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) and WHO (World Health Organization) to determine if any itineraries could put passengers at risk.
If a guest chooses to cancel a 2020 voyage from April 1 and onward, they will be provided with 100% credit for their expedition, which can be used on any future expedition in 2020 or 2021. Guests will need to provide the cruise line at least 24 hours’ notice prior to departure. This policy will stay in effect at least through June 30, 2020.
Lindblad is also offering travel advisors $1,000 per person booking all new bookings made within this time period. This is to allow advisors to determine how they would like to use, whether in the form of incremental commission, reduction in the price of the trip, to help in offsetting the cost of flights (or air change fees if they are helping a client rebook their travel), or some combination thereof.
“I know that many of you are working hard to help clients who have travel plans to affected regions that may now be disrupted. And I am sure that many other of your clients are putting off travel planning for later in 2020, concerned that their funds may be at risk if circumstances cause a change of heart,” Lindblad said in a letter to travel advisors. “We believe these should be valuable tools for you to communicate to travelers, as we have 100% taken the financial risk out of booking and provided a meaningful incentive.”
“You know your clients and their situation best, so we are putting the power in your hands.” Lindblad continued. “Our guests and travel partners show loyalty to us, we should reciprocate.”
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Mackenzie Cullen
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS