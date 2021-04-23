Lindblad Waives Solo Supplement on Select Galápagos 2021 Departures
Lindblad Expeditions is letting solo travelers sail for the same rate double-occupancy guests pay in the Galápagos Islands starting this summer.
For those who book by May 31, 2021, Lindblad will waive the solo supplement on select departures aboard the 96-guest National Geographic Endeavour II, which will resume operations June 4, and on the 48-guest National Geographic Islander, planning to restart later in the season.
Solo travelers will pay double occupancy rates – what individuals would pay when sharing staterooms – for solo occupancy in designated cabins/categories. On National Geographic Endeavour II, the solo supplement is waived in cabin categories 2 and 3 only and on National Geographic Islander in cabin categories 1 and 2 only.
National Geographic Endeavour ll will operate 10-day immersive trips, while the National Geographic Islander offers one-week voyages. Both offer up-close encounters with wildlife on land and under the sea, active exploration of the islands and habitats, with daily options for walks, hikes, kayaking, paddle boarding and snorkeling.
Rates for the 10-day expedition aboard National Geographic Endeavour ll begin at $8,850, and the seven-day adventure starts at $5,900. For more information, click here.
This offer is valid for new bookings only, is subject to availability and may not be combinable with other offers.
Lindblad Expeditions has partnered with an international not-for-profit organization to raise funds for the tourism-dependent Galápagos Islands devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Tourism accounts for more than 80 percent of the Galápagos economy. In the first two months of the pandemic, the islands’ economy lost $50 million, almost a quarter of the annual income.
