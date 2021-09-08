Last updated: 11:33 AM ET, Wed September 08 2021

Lindblad’s National Geographic Resolution Completes Sea Trials

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Theresa Norton September 08, 2021

National Geographic Resolution sea trials in Norway
National Geographic Resolution during sea trials in early September 2021. (Photo by Ulstein Group via Lindblad Expeditions)

Lindblad Expeditions’ new 126-guest National Geographic Resolution has successfully completed her sea trials and is scheduled to enter service with a Nov. 7 maiden voyage in Antarctica.

The three-day sea trials took place in the Vartdal fjord, the outermost part of the Stor fjord, at the entrance of the iconic Geirangerfjord in Norway. The ship was put through a series of exercises that tested engines, propulsion, navigation systems and emergency maneuvers.

Sister ship to National Geographic Endurance, which launched in Iceland on July 22, 2021, the National Geographic Resolution is fully stabilized with the highest ice class (PC5 Category A) of any purpose-built passenger vessel.

It has a distinctive X-Bow, which helps the ship sail smoothly and comfortably in all seas, resulting in greater fuel efficiency and fewer emissions for reduced environmental impact.

Following sea trails, National Geographic Resolution returned to the shipyard, Ulstein Verft, for final outfitting before delivery set in the fourth quarter. It will embark on its maiden voyage, “Journey to Antarctica: The White Continent” on Nov. 7, 2021. The 14-day voyage operates roundtrip from Ushuaia, Argentina.

Theresa Norton
